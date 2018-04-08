The Asian American Hotel Owners Association March 30 concluded its three-day annual convention and trade show at the Gaylord National Convention Center in Maryland with expectations met and surpassed, the association noted in an April 4 news release.
“AAHOA continues to grow tremendously as an association, both in membership and in our advocacy efforts. Our focus on industry leadership, education, advocacy, and professional development continues to drive our record membership growth and influence. AAHOA is the voice of America’s hotel owners,” association president and chief executive Chip Rogers said in a statement.
The meeting featured three days of keynote speakers including NFL Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson, administrator Linda McMahon of the Small Business Administration, Deputy Secretary Elaine Duke of the Department of Homeland Security, 5-Hour Energy’s Indian American founder Manoj Bhargava, Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards Ross, and entrepreneur Michael Hyatt.
The presidents and CEOs of 15 major hotel brands shared their personal stories of achieving excellence and success in life and in business, AAHOA noted.
The event also featured one of the largest trade shows in the industry, displaying hundreds of companies and booths.
Convention-goers also attended educational sessions which addressed topics such as advocacy and legislative engagement, the role of big data in hospitality, franchise law, social media use, reputation management and human trafficking awareness and prevention, the association noted.
At the convention Vinay Patel of Sterling, Va., was honored for being elected secretary by the AAHOA membership. The group’s officers are elected to the position of secretary and automatically ascend to treasurer, vice chair and chair annually, meaning Patel will become chair in 2021.
“In keeping with the association’s tradition of electing forward-thinking leaders, we are confident that (Patel) will help AAHOA as we continue expand our offerings to members and grow as an association,” Rogers said.
Indian American Hitesh Patel of Austin, Texas, took the reins as chairman on the final day of the convention. Jagruti Panwala, of Ivyland, Pa., became the association’s first-ever female vice chair and Biran Patel of Irving, Texas, became treasurer.
Additionally, Bhavesh Patel of Cinnaminson, N.J., stepped down from his four-year term as an officer of AAHOA. He will continue to serve on the board as an immediate past chairman.
AAHOA’s next annual convention and trade show is scheduled for April 24 through April 27, 2019, in Southern California’s San Diego Convention Center.
