While India has been proactive against tuberculosis in recent years, there is still a long way to go. India bears the world’s largest burden of TB, accounting for a quarter of all new infections.
Given that it kills nearly 300,000 people in India every year, the prevention and control of TB is a challenge at multiple levels, requiring the united efforts of a diverse range of stakeholders.
On the concluding day of the 10th Global Healthcare Summit in New Delhi, India, the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin signed a Memorandum of Understanding to work towards eradicating TB by the year 2030 in India, according to an AAPI press release.
Now, under the new leadership of AAPI, the largest ethnic organization of any medical group in the U.S. has initiated collaborative efforts to help eradicate TB from the face of India.
Towards this goal, AAPI has announced the launch of a new partnership with the United States Agency for International Development, Sevak Project and CETI to make India free of tuberculosis and to end tuberculosis from across the Indian subcontinent.
Anwar Feroz, AAPI’s strategic adviser, was instrumental and the architect of fostering the MOU between AAPI and USAID.
“Continuing with AAPI’s mission, which is to provide a forum to facilitate and enable Indian American physicians to excel in patient care, teaching and research, and to pursue their aspirations in professional and community affairs, and giving back to their motherland, India, this historic signing of the agreement, is yet another way of showing our continued commitment to helping make India’s over a billion people, healthier,” AAPI’s Indian American president Dr. Naresh Parikh said.
The MoU outlines the multifaceted nature of the TB epidemic, its impact on communities, learnings from global successes and the way forward towards tackling the disease successfully.
Under the Memorandum of Understanding, signed in New Delhi and announced in Mumbai, AAPI and USAID along with other NGOs will work together to utilize the 100,000-strong network of physicians of Indian-origin living in the United States to support health programs in India; engage AAPI’s network of private charitable clinics for TB awareness, detection and treatment; and explore opportunities for collaborations between U.S. and Indian medical schools to exchange cutting-edge health care solutions.
Xerses Sidhwa, director of health at USAID/India, said: “We have been supporting the TB program of the government of India for two decades now. Along with extending technical expertise, USAID has invested $140 million to strengthen the capacity of national, state and district-level TB programs across India.”
Dr. Manoj Jain, an infectious disease physician at Emory University Rollins School of Public Health in Memphis, Tenn., a lead for AAPI for TB Elimination, has been at the forefront, as the founder of CETI.
“AAPI and CETI are working together can collaborating with other national and international organizations. Sharing best practices and pushing the TB Free effort,” Jain said.
Dr. Thakor G. Patel, adjunct associate professor of medicine at the Uniformed Services of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, Maryland, said: “The people who are affected with the disease are poor and do not understand the spread and the need for complete treatment. By helping them we will keep them working and provide for their family on a long-term basis.”
Concluded Parikh at the event: “Elimination of tuberculosis has been a matter of national concern for many years now. Through our partnership with USAID and other NGOs in India, we aim to bring American technical expertise to help strengthen India’s fight against TB. Also, we intend to bring in leading subject matter experts, introduce global best practices and cutting-edge business solutions that will complement and grow existing USAID programs in India.”
(From AAPI press release)
