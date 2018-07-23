The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin signed a Memorandum of Understanding to work towards eradicating TB by the year 2030 in India. AAPI president Naresh Parikh (above) said: “Continuing with AAPI’s mission to provide a forum to facilitate Indian American physicians giving back to their motherland, [the MoU] is another way of showing our continued commitment to helping make India’s over a billion people, healthier.” (AAPI.org photo)