The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin announced in a July 23 news release that it is committed to strengthening the Adopt-a-Village Project led by Indian American Dr. Jagan Ailinani.
India has nearly 700,000 villages; three out of four Indians and about 77 percent of the poor live in villages. Forty percent in India live below the property line with less than a dollar a day. The adult literacy rate is 61 percent, while the infant mortality rate is 56 per 1,000 live births. The majority of the population has no access to safe drinking water and sanitation. The needs in these rural areas are unlimited and the scope for work are endless, AAPI explained in a press release.
AAPI has been part of the Adopt-A-Village Project, which enables Indian American physicians to adopt the village they hail from, and make a significant contribution towards its development.
“An individual can make a tremendous difference in the lives of many in India by adopting a village,” Ailinani, a former president at AAPI, said in a statement.
Ailinani established the project by adopting his native village of Motha in the Jagtial District in Telangana.
In Motha, he funded and established safe drinking water, trash disposal and built funeral shelter with showers and toilets at the cremation site, maintaining proper hygiene and landscaping. He helped expand and upgrade the village school from 7th to 10th grade with digital classrooms, library and hired an English teacher.
He was instrumental in setting up scholarships to needy deserving students. Ailinani ensured proper nutrition by enhancing mid-day meals with extra eggs and safe drinking water to all the students in school, while teaching personal hygiene and building and maintaining hygienic toilets, the news release said.
Another priority for Ailinani was to provide periodic free medical, dental and vision checkups and offering free eye glasses if needed to all school children
His financial support helped construct a 2 km long road from Motha village to Jagtial in 1995 under the Janma Bhoomi Project. Another initiative is to construct a community center with matching funds from the Telangana state government.
He donated land for the construction of a primary health center in the village and established partnership with regional medical college PIMS to provide obstetrician and pediatricians three days a week to improve prenatal and childcare.
Now under the leadership of Naresh Parikh, AAPI has stepped up its support for the project.
Ailinani helped establish a Preventive Health Clinic in Jagtial in 2005 with a mission to improve health and wellness of the rural population of Jagtial and surrounding villages.
This clinic conducted health camps in several villages with emphasis on awareness, education and prevention focusing on safe drinking water sanitation, proper prenatal care, child health and education, diabetes, hypertension, prevention, early detection of cervical cancer, educating them about evils of smoking and chewing tobacco, and free diabetic blood pressure and cholesterol screening.
Ailinani helped organize rehabilitation camps, providing with artificial limbs. He provided the first ever free ambulance in Jagtial in 2001. Another contribution of this philanthropist was establishing a Girls Orphanage Center in Jagtial and donated money for the construction of a permanent home.
Ailinani has not limited his services to his native village alone. His urge to serve humanity took him to initiate services in several other states and across India. He raised and donated $55,000 for tsunami relief through the AAPI Charitable Foundation, and was instrumental in raising $250,000 from the alumni for the establishment of a state-of-the-art Digital Library at his alma mater, Osmania Medical College in Hyderabad.
Additionally, he, along with the charitable foundation, raised $55,000 to help the victims of the tsunami in India.
The physician has been promoting adopt-a-village programs across all the states in India, which include safe drinking water, sanitation, maternal/child care and childhood education, farmers welfare vocational training for youth and women.
