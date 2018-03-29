The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin announced it has recently donated $100,000 to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of America.
The announcement was made during the Governing Body meeting held March 9 through March 11. The meeting was attended by the AAPI’s executive committee, board of trustees, chairs of all the standing committees, chair of the convention committees.
Association president Dr. Gautam Samadder, an Indian American physician, presented a $50,000 check to the society’s senior corporate manager, Rosalind Achkar. Dr. Vinod Shah, a past president of AAPI, matched the association’s donation.
The donation was part of the launching of a campaign by AAPI against leukemia and lymphomas, AAPI said in a news release.
“AAPI has taken on yet another cause to promote through its active support in educating people about the deadly disease around the world,” Samadder said in a statement.
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, founded in 1949, is one of the world's largest voluntary health organization dedicated to funding blood cancer research, education and patient services. “Coming from a nation that has given much to the world, today physicians of Indian origin have become a powerful influence in medicine across the world. Nowhere is their authority more keenly felt than in the United States, where Indians make up the largest non-Caucasian segment of the American medical community,” Samadder added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.