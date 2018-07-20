The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin announced recently that it supports a green card backlog bill specifically for Indian American physicians.
In a letter distributed July 11 by AAPI legislative co-chair and AAPI governing body member Dr. Sampat Shivangi, AAPI said there is a green card backlog of physicians of Indian origin who are on H-1B visas serving underserved areas of the U.S. These physicians are going through second class citizen status, said Shivangi, in spite of being well qualified with top notch training from the best of the medical schools and hospitals.
Many have been waiting for decades and have to compete with IT, other category and country based quotas, Shivangi wrote in the letter.
“With the new immigration laws that are coming up many may lose their status and self deport,” Shivangi wrote. “In case they have to visit their motherland, there is uncertainty that when they return they may be denied entry. There is an estrangement feeling amongst this group.”
Shivangi added in the letter, “As one may recall, AAPI is in the forefront to support the cause of these physicians for the last two years, having lobbied and campaigned for them with close to 40 U.S. congressmen and senators on Capitol Hill.”
Shivangi said the most recent meeting took place in April where the AAPI leadership met senior Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and “impressed upon him the plight of such physicians,” and he “was very understanding and appreciated the services of such a group who are serving and meeting the needs of U.S. healthcare.”
“Not only was he sympathetic to their cause, he volunteered to introduce a bill in the U.S. Senate along with several other senators to create a special category for these physicians so they would not have to compete and wait for decade-long time to get their green card processing and approval,” Shivangi noted.
“At the same time, this will free up some slots for green cards for other categories in line,” he added.
The AAPI leadership, along with the International Medical Graduates group at the American Medical Association, passed a resolution in support of such a bill.
“Support from the AMA would go a long way in the congressional halls when such bills are introduced in Congress,” the AAPI leader said. “AAPI moved swiftly to make their support known officially last week.”
Shivangi, at the AAPI governing body meeting in Columbus, Ohio, July 7 said that AAPI recognizes the issues of green card backlog of Indian physicians; the governing body will support introducing a bill in Congress; and the association will work closely with AMA, ACP and other associations for their support.
