In view of the fast approaching start date for GME programs, the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin has urged the Trump administration to expedite review of pending H-1B/J-1 visa applications of international medical students who have been accepted into postgraduate training programs, to avoid unnecessary delays, according to AAPI president Dr. Naresh Parikh.
The Indian American physician urged the Trump administration to act quickly during his address to the AAPI leadership and the media Aug. 18 at the Consulate General of India in New York.
During the event, Parikh noted that group is the nation’s largest ethnic medical organization, representing the interests of more than 100,000 physicians, fellows and residents in the U.S.
He added that AAPI has consistently supported a comprehensive immigration reform, and has been working closely with lawmakers, regionally and on Capitol Hill, toward that aim.
AAPI also presented a proclamation to Consul General of India in New York Sandeep Chakravorty, acknowledging that “there is a projected increase in the total number of office visits to primary care physicians from a base of 462 million in 2008 to 565 million in 2025, due to aging of the U.S. population as well as the average number of visits to primary care physicians projected to increase, resulting in higher demands and reduced supply of physicians, pointing that the U.S. will be short by more than 90,000 physicians by 2020 and 130,000 physicians by 2025.”
Lauding the efforts of AAPI, particularly the free clinics in India, Chakravorty said: “You have excelled in your fields of medicine, and thus make significant contributions through hard work, commitment and dedication to your profession and the people you are committed to serve.”
Parikh pointed out that in order to meet the growth in demand and the shortage of physicians, the U.S. has looked up to the highly trained and qualified physicians from other countries to meet its healthcare needs.
Other speakers at the event included AAPI president-elect Dr. Suresh Reddy and immediate past-president Dr. Gautam Samadder.
On Aug.19, AAPI joined the India Day parade in New York, organized by the Federation of Indian Americans. AAPI’s tricolor float at the parade aimed at spreading the message of health and wellness.
Meanwhile, the Empire State Building and Niagara Falls were illuminated in the colors of the Indian flag to mark India’s Independence Day, reported PTI.
A special ceremony was organized at the world-famous skyscraper in New York's midtown Manhattan for lighting it up in saffron, white and green.
