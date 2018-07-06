The Department of Transportation has announced that Indian American aerospace scientist Vivek Lall will join its NextGen Advisory Committee.
Lall, who currently serves as vice president at Lockheed Martin, will provide viewpoints of defense technology organizations for the committee, which provides guidance to the government on the future of the airspace system.
The committee advises the government on topics including, but not limited to, NextGen investment priorities, capability deployment timing, equipage incentives, specific technologies and deployments such as DataComm, National Airspace System performance metrics and airspace design initiatives.
Lall, a globally renowned aerospace scientist, has been appointed for a two-year term on the committee that provides guidance on wide ranging topics affecting the U.S. and global aviation community.
He has been a top official at Boeing and General Atomics in the past and successfully led over $12 billion of U.S.-India trade.
Lall is VP of strategy and business development at Lockheed Martin, which is among the world’s largest defense companies, based in the U.S. Prior to this he was chief executive for strategic development for General Atomics. He was appointed in August 2014.
In his prior assignment he was president and CEO at Reliance Industries Limited in the chairman’s office to spearhead growth in new ventures in April 2011. His vast knowledge and experience as a global business leader enabled global partnerships, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Prior to that, Lall was vice president and country head at Boeing Defense Space & Security. He also served as the founding co-chair of the U.S.-India Aviation Cooperation Program launched by Norman Mineta in 2005.
Prior to joining Boeing in Seattle in 1996 he worked for Raytheon and with NASA in various multidisciplinary engineering fields. He also worked as an adjunct faculty member at Embry-Riddle, McConnell Air Force Base.
Lall, a native of Jakarta, earned a bachelor of mechanical engineering degree from Carleton University in Canada and a master's of aeronautical engineering degree from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida. He also has his doctorate in aerospace engineering from Wichita State University in Kansas and his M.B.A. from City University of Seattle in Washington.
Lall has been the recipient of several honors, including the 2008 OCA National Asian Pacific American Corporate Achievement Award. He has also received a gold medal from Cambridge (U.K.) for his scientific contributions to the field of aerospace and recognized as one of the top 2000 outstanding scientists of the 20th century, and has been cited in Who’s Who several times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.