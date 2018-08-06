Indian American congressional candidate in Ohio’s First District Aftab Pureval was among 81 Democratic candidates vying for seats in the 2018 midterm election who were endorsed by former President Barack Obama Aug. 1.
In making the announcement, Obama said he is eager to help his party gain seats in a year in which there appears to be a referendum on President Donald Trump.
The former two-term president, who served from January 2009 through January 2017, is expected to endorse more Democratic candidates ahead of the November election.
“Today I’m proud to endorse such a wide and impressive array of Democratic candidates – leaders as diverse, patriotic, and big-hearted as the America they’re running to represent,” Obama said in a statement.
Pureval, 35-year-old son of an India-born father and Tibet-born mother, made a name for himself in 2016 when he pulled off a surprising upset in Hamilton County, winning the county's clerk of courts seat (see earlier story in India-West here).
He officially announced his plan to run for Congress Jan. 31 at Avondale, the Ohio-based urban agriculture nonprofit Gabriel’s Place.
The Ohio-born Pureval earned his bachelor's degree in political science from Ohio State University. During his time at OSU, he served as student body president. Later, Pureval earned his law degree from the University of Cincinnati College of Law.
Pureval served as an associate at White & Case after graduating from UC from 2008 through 2012, and then as a special assistant U.S. attorney at the U.S. Attorney's Office in Cincinnati for a year before spending about three years with Procter & Gamble, until he took over as the Hamilton County clerk of courts.
The candidate is challenging Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Steve Chabot.
In related news, Pureval has been accused of using his county campaign account for his congressional campaign.
According to a Cincinnati Enquirer report, campaign finance reports show that the candidate potentially used his county campaign account for his federal race.
If it is proven he did in fact use the county campaign account, he would be in violation of both federal and state law, the report said.
Pureval spent $30,000 in the first six months of this year out of the clerk campaign account – even though a potential run for re-election wouldn't come for another two years when Pureval's term is up, according to a campaign finance reports filed July 31 at the Hamilton County Board of Elections, the report said.
On Feb. 5 – five days after Pureval announced he was running for Congress – the clerk's account cut a $360 check to Mark Byron for media. Byron is a Cincinnati-based photographer who has previously worked for Pureval, it said.
Byron's photography website shows he photographed Pureval's Jan. 31 congressional race kick-off. There is no payment to Byron from the congressional campaign, records show, the report added.
Sarah Topy, Pureval's congressional campaign manager, declined comment on specific expenditures, but she told the Enquirer all spending from the clerk campaign account was related to that campaign and not the congressional race, the report added.
"All of these expenditures were appropriate and legal. Any insinuation otherwise is simply wrong," she said in the report. "It shouldn't surprise anyone that Steve Chabot wants to try and change the subject because he doesn't want to run on his record so he's looking to stir up non-stories where there aren't any."
In a lengthy statement sent to the Enquirer, Pureval's Washington, D.C.-based counsel Brian G. Svoboda said the claims against Pureval were "unsupported by fact and law."
Drenko Pureval, the candidate's mother, made two large donations to his clerk campaign account shortly after beginning his congressional campaign, which was accompanied by spending on media, travel and consulting. On the same day, she donated $5,400 to Aftab for Ohio, her son's congressional campaign account, his federal campaign reports show, according to the report.
Outside of the Ohio candidate, Obama’s endorsements included Gavin Newsom for governor of California, Stacey Abrams for governor of Georgia, and Jacky Rosen for U.S. Senate in Nevada.
Former Obama administration officials and campaign alumni were also among candidates receiving the former president’s backing, including Colin Allred, Andrew Kim, Tom Malinowski, Lauren Underwood, Richard Cordray and Jill Schiller.
Obama said in a statement that he is "proud to endorse such a wide and impressive array of Democratic candidates – leaders as diverse, patriotic, and big-hearted as the America they're running to represent."
"I'm confident that, together, they'll strengthen this country we love by restoring opportunity that's broadly shared, repairing our alliances and standing in the world, and upholding our fundamental commitment to justice, fairness, responsibility, and the rule of law," he continued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.