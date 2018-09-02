In response to the flooding that has overtaken the state of Kerala, Stoneham, Mass.-based Akshaya Patra, an organization which provides food for young students, has chipped in to help families affected by the flooding.
The state, known for its backwaters and canals, received unprecedented rainfall leading to its worst flood in nearly 100 years. The flooding, which began Aug. 8, has taken the lives of more than 350 people with around 1 million displaced.
Akshaya Patra sent 27 of its employees to India to help.
With the help of four food distribution vehicles, the Akshaya Patra team is feeding families in Alappuzha, Kerala. The team began helping by providing meals Aug. 13 and, at time of press, had served roughly 7,000 to 10,000 meals daily, providing breakfast, lunch and dinner to the affected people. The food is prepared in a college auditorium.
The team left from Bangalore with the ingredients to cook 25,000 meals and have served over 100,000 meals. Every day, additional ingredients, chapatis, and drinking water are sent from Bangalore to support the operations, the organization said in a news release.
Most of the dishes are prepared in coconut oil to suit the local palate. Dishes like boiled rice and sambar, vegetable pulao, tomato rice, upma, chapati and curry are served, it said.
While the rising water levels have wreaked havoc, the locals have played a major role in ensuring the smooth flow of relief and ensured food distribution. In places where the vehicles can’t be operated, boats are being used to deliver the food, the organization said.
Carrying forward the foundation’s relief efforts, three more temporary kitchens, as well as a kitchen in the neighboring region of Coorg, Karnataka, are being set up.
The feeding cost of the relief efforts amounts to about $4,300 per day. Akshaya Patra is seeking support to help continue its efforts and reach out to more survivors.
Apart from the feeding program, Akshaya Patra team intends to take up cleaning and reinstating school infrastructure in the affected areas of Kerala. The organization said it has received encouraging response from college going volunteers of Bangalore to support with the drive.
More information about the relief efforts and the organization can be found by visiting www.foodforeducation.org.
