The American India Foundation-Los Angeles March 17 held its annual “Bowties and Bangles” gala event in Huntington Beach, Calif., during which Avasant Foundation chair and Avasant global chief executive officer Kevin Parikh was honored with its Leadership Award for his leading role in the sponsorship and creation of educational and job creation programs for deserving youth across emerging economies.
The Indian American executive and his wife Nita Parikh have contributed over $1.5 million to worthy causes since the inception of the Avasant Foundation in 2011, AIF said in a press release.
Through the Avasant Foundation, nearly 6,000 young adults have been placed in long-term employment throughout Asia, Latin America and Africa. Additionally, over 90 percent of the students in the foundation's programs are placed in jobs. To this end, the foundation has also been staunch supporters of AIF's Digital Equalizer program, supporting 6,500 students in 56 public schools in Karnataka and Odisha, which is focused on bringing technology into the classrooms, contributing approximately $100,000 to the American India Foundation, it said in a news release.
Parikh, who has a bachelor’s degree from UC Davis and a J.D. from American University, also recently accepted the Commitment to Action honor from the Clinton Global Initiative for Avasant Foundation's efforts toward creating jobs for deserving youth in Haiti and Jamaica.
Avasant is also a member of the United Nations Global Compact, which is focused on the attainment of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. In this journey, Parikh has forged partnerships with several organizations, including the Rockefeller Foundation, the World Bank and USAID to drive his commitment to youth.
He sits on the advisory boards of both Girl Rising and Womensphere, two organizations dedicated to empowering young women.
Nita Parikh, a partner at Jackson Lewis, sits on the advisory board of the Avasant Foundation and acts as a board member on several youth-focused charitable foundations. She is also a recipient of the Most Powerful and Influential Woman Award by the National Diversity Council.
