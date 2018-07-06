Indian American jurist Amul Thapar, who was interviewed July 2 by President Donald Trump to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, is off the shortlist of contenders, according to media reports.
Thapar, who was confirmed last year to the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, has been on Trump’s list of nominees, created shortly after he was elected in 2016. Trump this week interviewed six potential replacements for Kennedy this week, and is expected to make his announcement July 9 (see earlier India-West story here).
NPR reported July 5 that Trump has winnowed his list to three potential candidates, Judges Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett and Raymond Kethledge, with Kavanaugh and Barrett as the top two. Judge Thomas Hardiman, the runner-up to Justice Neil Gorsuch, is still in the mix, though seen as fourth on the list, according to the report, which cited two unnamed sources close to the process.
Speaking on Air Force One July 5, the president said he will make the announcement of his choice July 9 at 9 p.m. at the White House.
"I think I have it down to four people and I think of the four people, I have it down to three or two," Trump told members of the White House press corps traveling with him to Montana, as reported by NPR. "I think they're all outstanding. Honestly I could pick any of the 25 and they would be terrific. Those are very terrific people. The whole list is extraordinary."
Asked to name the four candidates on his shortlist, Trump refused but reaffirmed that: "I have it down to four."
