The Federation for American Immigration Reform, which seeks to lower legal and undocumented immigration, has filed a lawsuit against U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, claiming the agency failed to comply with a Freedom of Information Act request seeking data on the top 20 H-1B employers, many of whom are Indian companies.
The suit was filed April 13 in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. USCIS had not issued a response to the suit as of press time May 4, according to court documents in Pacer.
In its lawsuit, FAIR noted it had submitted an online FOIA request Feb. 13 to USCIS, seeking to obtain a list of:
- the top 20 H-1B employers submitting visa petitions for professional workers in specialty occupations, to include the number of visa petitions submitted by each and the number approved.
- A list of the top 20 H-1B employers, listing the Department of Labor specialty occupation code, geographic location of worksite, wage floor, and skill level for each employee.
- A list of the top 100 non-profit organizations submitting H-1B cap exempt visa petitions, the number of petitions submitted and approved for each non-profit organization.
Government agencies are required to respond to a FOIA request within 20 business days from the day they received the request. USCIS acknowledged in a Feb. 14 letter to FAIR that it received the FOIA request. The non-profit organization said it should have received the requested information at the latest by March 8.
In its lawsuit, FAIR accused USCIS of “unlawfully withholding public records.” The organization further stated that it was “being irreparably harmed by reason of Defendant’s unlawful withholding of the requested public records, and Plaintiff will continue to be irreparably harmed unless Defendant is compelled to conform its conduct to the requirements of the law.”
“While H-1B employers are required to pay foreign workers at market value, the fact is that flooding the labor market serves to drive down wages and limit opportunities for American workers,” said Dale Wilcox, director of Immigration Reform Law Institute, a unit of FAIR, in a statement, as reported by the Web site Nearshore Americas.
“There is no shortage of Americans who have technical skills or are currently acquiring them in U.S. schools. The H-1B visa program should not be exploited for business objectives while many qualified Americans are struggling to find employment,” said Wilcox.
