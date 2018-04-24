George Washington University provost Forrest Maltzman April 12 announced that Anuj Mehrotra has been named the dean of the university’s School of Business.
Mehrotra, who currently serves as senior vice dean for faculty development and research at the University of Miami’s business school as well as the Leslie O. Barnes Scholar and management science professor, will assume the post July 1.
“I look forward to working with the school’s world-class faculty, professional staff, alumni, board members and other supporters as we continue to strengthen the school’s programs by anticipating and adapting to the shifting needs of students and the business community,” the Indian American educator said in a statement.
In the past year, Mehrotra served as interim dean for the Miami School of Business. In the position, he set recent fundraising highs for new pledges and cash received for the school, GWU said in a news release.
As vice dean for graduate business programs and executive education from 2013 to 2016, he led the development and launch of more than 10 new programs, including an online M.B.A., a master’s in management studies with a specialization in leadership, and the Miami Executive M.B.A. for the Americas, among others, according to his bio.
Included in his experience is extensive published research in the area of management science and teaching at the M.B.A. and E.M.B.A. levels at Carnegie Mellon University and at the University of Miami.
“Anuj is an outstanding selection to lead the School of Business,” Maltzman said in a statement. “His experience and vision will be key to building on the business school’s strengths and in helping the school innovate to enhance the university’s research and educational missions.”
Mehrotra earned a doctorate degree in operations research from Georgia Institute of Technology, a master’s in operations research from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, and a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering from Birla Institute of Technology and Science in India.
“He has an impressive background as a top scholar. He has a track record of accomplishments as an administrator. He is an accomplished fund raiser. He is coming from an environment and a program where he helped increase the prestige in a short amount of time,” marketing professor and chair of the dean search committee Vanessa Perry said in a statement. “The faculty and staff at Miami have nothing but praise for him as a colleague, leader and ‘rainmaker.’”
Mehrotra replaces former dean Linda Livingstone, who became president of Baylor University last year. Vivek Choudhury has served as interim dean since her departure.
