Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher was the grand marshal for the 14th annual India Day Parade hosted by the Indian Business Association Aug. 12 in Edison, New Jersey.
TV actresses Prachi Tehlan and Niharica Raizada and television journalist Richa Anirudh were invited as special guests at the parade, which made its way along the Oak Tree road, beginning in Edison, and ending in Iselin, N.J.
Tehlan, a sports person-turned-actress, said she was overwhelmed with gratitude to be invited alongside other honorable people like Kher.
“I don’t have appropriate words to express how happy I am. I was very very excited to be a part of New Jersey IBA parade this year. I can’t wait to celebrate my new year with all my countrymen. Surely, we all will enjoy a lot,” said Tehlan.
Tehlan also took to Twitter to share her joy with her fans, as she tweeted: “#IndiaDayParade at #NewJersey today got me goosebumps. Same feeling as representing India during Commonwealth Games. #JaiHind #IndiaInAmerica.”
The parade, which was attended by thousands of people, mostly Indian Americans, also featured several floats and booths. One of the booths that attracted a lot of attention was of ‘Chalo India,’ an event which claims to celebrate the spirit of India.
‘Chalo India’ will be a three-day event that’ll take place Aug. 31-Sept. 2 at the NJ Expo Center in Edison, New Jersey.
A large tent was constructed outside the office of ‘Chalo India’ and it was decorated with colorful standees and posters of the upcoming event, while the entire team of ‘Chalo India’ was dressed in the colors of the Indian flag as they sang and danced to the theme song of the event.
Several dignitaries such as Congressman Frank Pallone, Sen. Sam Thompson, chairman of TV Asia, H.R. Shah and community leader Dr. Navin Mehta were among those who stopped by and shook a leg with the team.
Kher was also among the dignitaries who met Sunil Nayak, the chief organizer of ‘Chalo India.’
More than 30,000 visitors are expected to attend the event, which will see the presence of a number of celebrities, including Bollywood singers Sonu Nigam and Sudesh Bhosle, Bollywood actor/presenter Annu Kapoor, folk-fusion band Papon, Gujarati folk singers Osman Mir and Kirtidan Gadhavi, poets Kumar Vishwas, Surendra Sharma, Anil Chavda and Harsh Brahmbhatt, comedians Bharti Singh and Sairam Dave, and motivational speaker Jay Vasavada.
