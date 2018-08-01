Indian American business owner Aparna Madireddi earlier this year announced her candidacy for a city council seat in San Ramon, Calif., a Northern California city in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Madireddi launched her campaign in late May during an event at the San Ramon Community Center.
Among the dignitaries who attended Madireddi’s campaign launch were San Ramon Councilmember Harry M. Sachs, San Ramon's former mayor and its first councilmember Mary Lou Oliver, and San Ramon Valley Unified School District board member Rachel Hurd.
"Let's work together on issues that matter most to our families. Our city is on the threshold of attaining great things. It is growing and changing in many ways. Its bright future can get even brighter with a change in leadership – someone who can come up with new ideas and solutions, and do things differently," Madireddi said at the event, according to a campaign news release.
Madireddi’s vision for San Ramon is to see the city prosper as an inspiring, enterprising and sustainable city.
The candidate serves on the city's Open Space Committee and has a strong understanding of what needs to be done to keep the city safe, affordable, and supportive of the needs of its growing community, according to a news release.
Her priorities include public safety, preserving our cherished open spaces, balanced growth, and creating more effective communication methods between the community and city hall, the release said.
Madireddi has been married for 26 years and she and her family have been San Ramon residents for the past 21 years. Her daughter is a Dougherty Valley High School graduate who now resides in Virginia. Madireddi is a small business owner who holds a master’s degree in urban and political geography.
"Aparna is an energetic and independent thinker who will work hard to promote and protect San Ramon's quality of life standards. She has strong ties throughout our community and has an impressive knowledge of local issues. Aparna has earned my support, and I strongly believe she will be an outstanding choice for San Ramon City Council," said Sachs.
Added Oliver: "I love Aparna's ability to adapt and function, effortlessly and effectively, in a multicultural environment. This will be beneficial for all our residents, and help the city council as well. Aparna reminds me of myself when I ran for office many years back."
Rachel Hurd, governing school board member, said that Madireddi "is an earnest and enthusiastic leader, who listens, puts in the time to understand issues, asks thoughtful questions, gives constructive feedback and works collaboratively for solutions. She will be an outstanding representative for all San Ramon residents."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.