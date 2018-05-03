An appeals court has upheld a one-year jail sentence for tech entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, who pleaded guilty to a single domestic violence charge for battering his girlfriend at least 115 times, and was later found guilty of violating his probation by repeatedly hitting another woman. Seen here in Sept. 8, 2008, he has not yet been remanded into custody to serve his sentence. (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Fox)