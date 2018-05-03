Indian American entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, who pleaded guilty to two domestic violence charges for battering his girlfriend at least 115 times, and was later found guilty of violating his probation by repeatedly hitting another woman, remains free for now, despite an appeals court ruling in San Francisco, Calif., April 27, which upheld a one-year jail sentence for the young businessman.
By press time May 1, Chahal — who founded his first company ClickAgents at age 25, and currently serves as the founder and CEO of G4 — had not returned a text left on his cell phone by India-West; he also did not pick up two calls. His attorney James Lassart also did not return India-West’s phone calls.
Max Szabo, spokesman for the San Francisco District Attorney’s office, told India-West that Chahal is due back in Superior Court May 4 morning. At that time, Superior Court Judge Tracie Brown — who in 2016 sentenced Chahal to 12 months in county jail for hitting another woman while on a three-year probation for battering his girlfriend — could either immediately remand Chahal into custody to begin serving his sentence, or allow him 60 days to file an appeal to the Appellate Court’s decision, according to Szabo.
Brown could allow Chahal to appeal his decision to the California Supreme Court, an observer who is closely watching the case told India-West on background. “He could appeal to the California Supreme Court. Since he has the money, I am sure he will,” said the observer, noting however that the California Supreme Court takes up only 100 cases a year; therefore, Chahal’s odds of being heard at that level are quite slim. She noted that the appeals court made a very thorough argument for why it was upholding the lower court’s verdict.
At the status hearing May 4, Chahal is likely to claim he needs treatment for his “liver disease,” which makes it necessary for him to stay out of jail, said the observer on background.
Chahal was first arrested in 2013 in his San Francisco penthouse, after his former girlfriend, Juliet Kakish, complained to police that he had hit, kicked and slapped her 117 times over the course of two hours, and attempted to choke her. A security camera tape of the incident was found inadmissible in court.
Chahal was initially charged with 47 counts of felony, but eventually entered into a deal with prosecutors, in which he pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges of battery and domestic violence. He was sentenced in 2014 to three years’ probation and 25 hours of community service, and ordered to undergo a 52-week domestic violence rehabilitation program.
Later that year, another girlfriend – an immigrant from South Korea – complained to police that Chahal repeatedly kicked her and threatened to tell police about her sham marriage to another man for the purposes of obtaining a green card. The second woman, who is not being named, sought a restraining order against Chahal. She has since moved back to South Korea, according to court documents, and did not show up for the probation revocation hearings.
Brown sentenced Chahal to 12 months in county jail for violating his probation, but allowed him 30 days to file an appeal. Chahal did file an appeal stating that his second accuser never showed up in court, and therefore denied him due process.
In its 29-page opinion – a copy of which was forwarded to India-West – the three judges of the Division Three First Appellate Court in San Francisco were unanimous in their ruling (see earlier India-West story here).
“Chahal contends the prosecution failed to establish the existence of three of those conditions: (1) that S.B. was unavailable as a witness; (2) her statement was made at or near the time the injury was inflicted; and (3) the circumstances under which she made the statement indicate its trustworthiness. We disagree on each point,” wrote the judges.
Chahal’s attorney had argued that the second victim’s statements were untrustworthy because she sought to gain financial compensation from him, and went to a hospital claiming she was battered only to create fodder for litigation. But the appeals court noted that the victim initially said at the hospital and to police that she did not want to name her abuser. It concluded that Chahal’s appeal of his sentence was without merit.
