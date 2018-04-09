Rushi Shah, Indian American principal and CEO of Chicago-based Aries Conlon Capital, has been accepted into the Forbes Finance Council, an invitation-only community for executives in accounting, financial planning, wealth and asset management, and investment firms.
Forbes Council members are hand-selected to become part of a curated network of successful peers. As a council member, Shah will submit thought leadership articles and advice on industry-related topics for publishing on Forbes.com.
“I am excited to join the prestigious Forbes Finance Council and look forward to sharing our firm’s 27 years of commercial real estate mortgage and investment banking experience closing over $8.5 billion for commercial property owners nationwide, with my fellow council members and Forbes.com’s community,” said Shah in a press release. “The right information and advice at the right time, can be a game-changer for commercial real estate owners structuring debt or seeking equity. I appreciate the opportunity to lend my, and our team's first-hand expertise, to educate readers and help property owners position for ongoing success. Our business has been built on the base of thought leadership, Forbes Finance Council helps us take this mission forward."
Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, said, “We are honored to welcome Rushi Shah and Aries Conlon Capital into the community. Our mission with Forbes Councils is to curate successful professionals from every industry, creating a vetted, social capital-driven network that helps every member make an even greater impact on the business world.”
Shah specializes in originating, structuring and placing high-leverage, non-recourse bridge and permanent debt with cash out for hotel, commercial, self-storage and multifamily properties nationwide. Since joining the firm’s predecessor Aries Capital in 2015, Shah has closed hundreds of millions in financing for all property types, including the recent $62.4 million refinance of a ground lease portfolio for Inner Circle Investments.
The Indian American executive has an MBA from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business and a B.S. in accounting and finance from the University of Illinois.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.