Indian American politician Ash Kalra would like to continue representing his hometown, officially filing for re-election in the 27th state Assembly district of California.
Kalra emailed his supporters March 15 announcing his filing for candidacy to continue representing the Assembly district that encompasses his hometown of San Jose, Calif.
A Democrat who previously served in the San Jose City Council for eight years, Kalra was elected to the 27th district in November 2016, defeating fellow Democrat Madison Nguyen to claim the seat.
"Representing San José, the city in which I grew up, in the state Assembly has been the greatest honor of my life," Kalra said in his email. "And I am so proud of what we have been able to accomplish in this short time together."
Among the accomplishments Kalra cited in his email to supporters included getting hundreds of millions of dollars for more affordable housing to improving the region’s transportation system to advocating for the district's schools so every student has the opportunity to achieve.
"I am honored to be supported for re-election by a diverse group, including the California Democratic Party, California Professional Firefighters, Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, Supervisors and Cindy Chavez, Mayor Sam Liccardo and more," the incumbent assembly member said.
