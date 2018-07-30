Aliya Bhatia, an Indian American consultant, was scheduled to assume her new post as the chief education officer in Atlanta, Ga., the week of July 16, but the city’s Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms had a change of heart.
The mayor withdrew her offer within days of the July 9 announcement, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution report.
Bottoms provided no explanation for rescinding the offer, the report said.
At the time of the hiring, Bottoms was quoted as saying that, “Aliya Bhatia’s experience, passion and commitment to creating high-quality, accessible educational opportunities will allow her to effectively partner with (Atlanta Public Schools) and other education and industry leaders from throughout the community as we work to improve access to education and training for all of our children and residents.”
Bhatia, 30, is a native of the Atlanta area. According to her LinkedIn profile, she recently earned a master’s degree in public policy from Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government.
Bhatia is native of metro Atlanta and started her career as a teacher with Teach for America and later joined the Boston Consulting Group as an associate and consultant, according to her LinkedIn profile.
Sources told the AJC that Bhatia had already moved back to the area to begin working for the city. Bhatia did not respond to a voice mail and text message seeking comment, the report said.
Bottoms’ administration did not directly respond to questions about the situation, but a spokesperson told the Journal-Constitution in a statement: “There is no higher priority for this Administration than making sure our children and communities have the tools and direction they need to compete in the advanced workforce of today and tomorrow. We have decided to delay the implementation and start-date of this position to further review some of the nuances that will make this nexus between the city and our education partners even stronger. We appreciate Aliya Bhatia’s remarkable talent and energy, and trust that she will be tremendously successful in her future endeavors.”
The decision was so abrupt that not everyone in the administration seemed to know that Bhatia would not be assuming the role of chief education officer, the publication added.
