U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions Aug. 8 erroneously referred to Indian American engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla, who was killed in a hate crime last year, as a Sikh.
The late Kuchibhotla was from Hyderabad. Sessions made the error in a speech to the Alliance Defending Freedom's Summit on Religious Liberty. "Yesterday, we obtained a life sentence for a man who murdered an Indian American man, a Sikh as it turned out, because he thought he was a Muslim," said the attorney general, as reported by PTI, which broke the story.
"This is the kind of horrible things we do not need to allow in this country," Sessions added in his speech, the video of which is available online.
Sessions was referring to Adam Purinton of Olathe, Kansas, who shot and killed 32-year-old Kuchibhotla, and wounded his friend Alok Madasani as well as a bystander who attempted to intervene, Ian Grillot, at Austins Bar & Grill in Olathe on Feb. 22, 2017.
A day before Sessions gave his speech, Purinton was given three life consecutive life sentences on federal hate crime charges (see India-West story here). He had already been sentenced to life on criminal charges.
The mistake of wrongly identifying Kuchibhotla as a Sikh was pointed out by PTI to the Department of Justice's Office of Public Affairs.
Later, an official from the public affairs office, responding to PTI's email seeking comment on the error, said that an updated speech has been uploaded on the Department of Justice's website. In the updated version of Sessions' remarks, the error has been rectified.
The updated version of Sessions' remarks removed the Sikh reference and now states that "yesterday, we obtained a life sentence for a man who murdered an Indian American man because he thought he was Muslim."
It mentions at the end of the remarks that "The original version of this speech mistakenly identified the victim of a hate crime as Sikh."
In his remarks, Sessions also said the department is aggressively enforcing the country's civil rights laws, hate crimes laws, and laws protecting churches and faith groups.
Since January 2017, the department obtained 11 indictments and eight convictions in cases involving arson or other attacks or threats against houses of worship. The Civil Rights Division has also obtained 13 indictments in other attacks or threats against people because of their religion, noted the attorney general.
"And we are not slowing down. Three weeks ago, we obtained a jury verdict against a man who set fire to a mosque in Texas and a man from Missouri for threatening to kill members of a mosque," said Sessions.
Before he was killed by Purinton last year, Kuchibhotla had worked at Garmin as a senior aviation systems engineer in Kansas. He and Madasani were sitting in the Austins Bar & Grill in Olathe when Purinton approached them and demanded to know where they were from and how they entered the country.
Purinton poked Kuchibhotla in the chest, called him a "terrorist" and an epithet disparaging persons of Middle Eastern descent, and shouted, "Get out of my country!"
Aiming at Kuchibhotla and Madasani, Purinton had fired eight rounds from his semi-automatic pistol, at least four of which struck Kuchibhotla, who died from his injuries, and one of which struck Madasani, who was injured. Hours after the shooting, Purinton stated over the phone to a friend, and later in person to a bartender, that he had just killed some "Iranians."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.