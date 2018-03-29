Indian American Saira Rao is stepping up for her community, saying she wants to show that anyone can have a voice, as she sets out on her quest to become a member of Congress in Colorado.
Rao has announced that she is running for the 1st Congressional District seat in Colorado, running with a campaign slogan, "Your Story. Our Fight."
She said she is running for office "Because I believe that no one should be left behind. No matter who you are or where you’re from, you deserve a seat at the table."
The Democratic candidate said she took the #NoPAC pledge in committing to receiving any and all donations to her campaign from people, not political action committees.
Her platform is vast. Among the issues she hopes to address, if elected, include getting corporate cash out of the Democratic Party, rejecting the insurance lobby to pass healthcare for all, ending gun violence, standing up for all working people no matter the occupation, supporting Black Lives Matter and ending police brutality, and reproductive justice and access to abortion services.
Additionally, Rao says she would work on ending the death penalty, leading on environmental justice and fighting climate change, taking care of veterans and their families, promoting tuition-free public colleges and eliminating student loan debt, and protecting immigrants and standing up to xenophobia if elected into Congress.
Rao's campaign page says she is running for Congress to create an America that is built on justice, equality and an economy that works for everyone.
"If we work together to create a more representative government, there’s nothing we can’t accomplish," she said on her site, www.sairaforcongress.com.
Rao, her site says, has emerged as one of the country’s strongest voices for social justice, equity and inclusion.
A graduate of the University of Virginia and New York University School of Law, Rao clerked on the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit in Philadelphia before landing a coveted position on Wall Street. She ditched Wall Street to move to the "dynamic, diverse, progressive" 1st Congressional District city of Denver. "I can't think of a better place to live," she said.
"Wall Street wasn’t for me. I needed to be in the community; I wanted to make a social impact. To help change the narrative for our children," Rao, a mother of two children, Lila and Dar, said.
After her children were born, Rao quickly realized that children’s books didn’t have protagonists that looked like them, according to her bio.
Recalling how isolating it was to grow up as a first-generation Indian American, she set out to change the script for American youth and, with a few college friends, co-founded ‘In This Together Media’, securing initial funding with a successful Kickstarter campaign.
Six years later, Rao and her team have launched a slew of young adult and children’s books that feature black, brown, LGBTQ and immigrant kids as central characters, her site noted.
Additionally, Rao has been a Democratic party activist since she was a teenager; she cast her first vote for Bill Clinton.
But after the catastrophic November 2016 election, it was clear that the Democratic party establishment had lost touch with the people it claimed to represent, she said on her campaign page.
That led to her filing for her candidacy for office in late January.
"If elected, I pledge to hire a bilingual staff, expand constituent services to include job networking and support, open a satellite office for community events, and live here in the district, not in D.C.," she said.
My children will still attend local schools, and my constituents, the people of the First Congressional District, will see me at the grocery store," the candidate added. "Colorado is an extraordinary place, and those who serve it do so with privilege."
Colorado's 1st Congressional District is currently represented by Democratic incumbent Rep. Diana DeGette, who has held the post since being elected in 1996. Also running for the Democratic nomination is David Sedbrook. Republicans seeking nomination include John Field and Casper Stockham.
The Colorado primary election is scheduled for June 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.