The Heartfulness Way is a book that takes the reader on a journey from the complexity of the mind to the simplicity of the heart. Penned by co-author Joshua Pollock, it is a book that contains lessons given by Daaji Kamlesh D. Patel.
Born and raised in Maine, Pollock at a young age became interested in spirituality. He attended a program in Ohio in 2002, which within 15 minutes exceeded his expectations and he decided to delve deeper into meditation. Five years ago, the violinist decided to settle in New Delhi with his wife and two children.
Pollock, 39, in a detailed phone interview told India-West that the teachings of his master, Daaji, is an ever-unfolding journey. The organization ‘Heartfulness Through Meditation’ has a lineage of three other Gurus and many trainers, he noted, adding that the Yogic transmission in their message does not wear off after a few sessions. The divinity itself invokes this transition, akin to the falling of a tree’s dried leaves in the summer, he said. The tree is sustained through moisture in the soil, he explained; however, in the first monsoon, the tree comes alive with new leaves. Similarly, the soul within us sustains us, but once we receive transmission, the freshness comes back, Pollock told India-West.
The purpose of the Guru here is to help rediscover ourselves, he added. The work is done on a spiritual and inner level and one does not even need to see the Guru personally because even remotely, one can receive the message and transform within.
Heartfulness teachers train on different methods of meditation, are free of charge, and are not restricted to any culture or religion. The trainers are professionals in various fields; in fact, Daaji himself has been a pharmacist in New York City for many years.
Pollock emphasized that one need not renounce one’s normal life in pursuit of the Heartfulness way; the teachings help you balance the material and spiritual life as both aspects need equal time and attention, just like the two wings a bird needs to fly. The beauty is that even a half-an-hour meditation lingers on for the rest of the day into a state of being; a state that is not unduly attached to people and things, he noted. The aim is to lead people to simplicity and truthfulness.
Pollack told India-West this is his first book and covers all the elements of practice. Most people look for solutions to some upheaval in their life. As they meditate, wisdom dawns on them that they are also seeking a spiritual goal and this is how their journey begins. Aspirations become higher to remove the emotional baggage that frees and lightens up a person, he said. It helps remove the motion of thought and behavior and the tyranny of tendencies what is called ‘samskara’.
Transmission-aided meditation is the specialty of Heartfulness, the author explained; it is an active catalyst for transformation.
Heartfulness is a worldwide organization with about 250 established ashrams and more than 1000 smaller centers. Pollock is in U.S. until July 31, following which he will go to Europe. Locally, all are welcome to attend a Pasadena book event on July 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.; and a “Heart Notes” event at the Sanatan Dharma temple in Norwalk, on July 21, from 4-7 p.m. Besides a conversation with Pollock, the Norwalk event is scheduled to include a talk by Swami Ishwarananda of the Chinmaya Mission as well as a performance by sitarist Ronobir Lahiri. For more information, visit www.heartfulness.org or call Prasad Singamsetty at 310-993-8225.
