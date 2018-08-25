On Aug. 21, the Sikh Coalition led a Sikh awareness training with nearly 30 employees of NJ 101.5, a New Jersey-based radio station, after two of its radio hosts had earlier made disrespectful comments about Indian
American New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal and his turban.
NJ 101.5 hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco were given 10-day suspensions after the pair called Grewal, the nation’s first Sikh attorney general, “turban man” during their afternoon show July 25.
“If that offends you,” Malloy said of the insult at the time, “then don’t wear the turban and then I’ll remember your name.” (See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2LSufWv)
In addition to training the two hosts, the session educated employees on the Sikh faith and the challenges faced by Sikhs in modern America.
“We welcome this important step as we work with NJ 101.5 on workshops, anti-racism trainings, and long-term strategies for growth and education,” said Satjeet Kaur, executive director of the Sikh Coalition. “No person or community deserves ridicule because of how they look or what they believe, and we thank NJ 101.5 for taking these additional measures to reinforce values of inclusivity and diversity.”
After their comment sparked public furor, the radio hosts issued a public apology, saying they “respect all cultures and beliefs” and were “deeply sorry.”
The Sikh Coalition also worked with Townsquare Media, which owns the radio station, to provide media resources on Sikhism.
The organization stated in a press release that it “helped bring local and national attention to how the media-amplified derogatory language affects Sikhs in a climate in which they are regularly subject to discrimination, harassment and violence,” adding that additional trainings on understanding biases will be conducted.
Following the incident, at a press conference, Grewal said that he wasn’t seeking an apology, noting that “More than an apology, I hope people realize that words matter, discourse matters, especially now, when we’re seeing across the country that comments can lead to conduct. That’s my concern as a law enforcement officer.”
