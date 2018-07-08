Baba Ramdev will soon have a wax replica at the Madame Tussauds museum of London.
In a recent press release, the yoga guru shared the news that he received the proposal almost two months ago, and after much persuasion, he decided to accept it.
He said, "Yogis' scientific, secular, and universal knowledge should be promoted. With this in mind, I have accepted the proposal to get a look-alike wax statue at the museum."
After Swami Vivekanand, Ramdev will be the second swami to be depicted at the notable wax museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.