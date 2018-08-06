A Dallas County, Texas judge Aug. 1 drastically reduced the bond for Indian American Wesley Mathews, who is charged with killing his adopted daughter, toddler Sherin Mathews, last fall.
Judge Amber Givens reduced his bond from $1 million to $500,000 on charges of capital murder and injury to a child. Givens also reduced his bond from $250,000 to $100,000 for a tampering with evidence charge. Mathews' attorneys had filed a request to have the bonds lowered "because the bonds are excessive," according to the filing.
Mathews was still being held in Dallas County jail as of press time Aug. 2; he had not bailed out. His attorneys said in the filing that the lesser amount of bail may allow him to be released from incarceration.
Mathews' wife, Sini Mathews, has been charged with abandoning a child in the case. Her bail of $250,000 has not been reduced. She too remains in custody at Dallas County Jail.
Sherin Mathews, who was just three years old at the time of her death, was reported missing Oct. 7 morning by her father. A massive manhunt ended with the little girl’s body being found three weeks later in a culvert near the Mathews’ Richardson, Texas home. An autopsy report revealed that Mathews – adopted just 18 months earlier from an orphanage in Nalanda, Bihar – had died of “homicidal violence.”
Mathews changed his story multiple times, initially stating that he left Sherin outside the home at 3 a.m., as a punishment for not drinking her milk. He later admitted that he forcibly “helped” Sherin drink her milk, then watched her choke before he put her body outside the home.
Sini Mathews told police she had been asleep during the entire night when Sherin went missing. (See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2F7kDDA)
