Bangladeshi American professor Syed Ahmed Jamal, seen here with his children, has been freed from jail. The undocumented Kansas-based chemistry professor had been arrested in January by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents as he prepared to take his daughter to school. His Indian American attorney, Rekha Sharma-Crawford, said he was being held in the Platte County, Missouri, jail, about 25 miles north of Kansas City. (photo provided)