An undocumented Bangladeshi American chemistry teacher from Lawrence, Kan., whose arrest and attempted deportation by immigration agents fueled national outrage over the Trump administration's treatment of immigrants, has been freed.
A U.S. District judge in Kansas City March 20 ordered the release of Syed Ahmed Jamal from jail while the father of three young children awaits a decision from an immigration board on his case, according to a NBC News report.
Jamal, 55, was arrested Jan. 24 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on the front lawn of his home as he was about to take his daughter to school (see India-West article here).
Dozens of Jamal's supporters inside the Charles Evans Whittaker Courthouse in downtown Kansas City applauded as the ruling was announced, according to the report.
"It was a very joyous moment when the judge accepted our legal argument," Jamal's brother, Syed Hussain Jamal, told NBC News. "It’s been very difficult for my niece and nephews and I’m just happy that they have their dad back. Everybody's so excited."
Jamal had remained in the United States since initially arriving legally on an international student visa in the 1980s, according to the report.
After pursuing degrees in science and engineering, he obtained an H-1B visa for highly-skilled workers, Jeffrey Bennett, a former lawyer for the family, previously told NBC News.
But by the time of his arrest, Jamal had overstayed a voluntary departure notice — though he had been granted the right to stay in the country under supervision as he continued the long process of applying for U.S. citizenship through legal channels, according to Bennet, the report said.
Immigration officials had attempted to deport Jamal, but he remained behind bars since the Board of Immigration Appeals granted Jamal a stay of deportation in mid-February, the report added. Jamal’s Indian American attorney, Rekha Sharma-Crawford, had posted on Facebook Feb. 14 that he was being held in the Platte County, Missouri, jail, about 25 miles north of Kansas City.
Lawyers for the Department of Homeland Security filed paperwork before the March 20 ruling, disputing the judge's jurisdiction over Jamal's case.
“We’re hoping this ruling will bring attention to a lot of the other people in similar situations,” said the brother in the report. "A lot of others don’t have the resources that my family had to fight this."
A gofundme page – https://www.gofundme.com/syedjamal — has been established to help the family.
