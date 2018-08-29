NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Connecticut woman facing deportation to Bangladesh has been granted a reprieve by federal immigration officials after supporters went on a hunger strike.
Salma Sikandar had been ordered by Immigration and Customs Enforcement to leave the country Aug. 23, but the agency late Aug. 22 agreed to stay the order until the Board of Immigration Appeals can consider reopening her case.
Sikandar seeks to remain in the country she's lived for 18 years with her husband and son even though her tourist visa expired in 1999.
Her husband, Anwar Mahmud, is among nine supporters who have been on a hunger strike outside Immigration Court in Hartford in recent days.
Gov. Dan Malloy, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro and other state politicians have also rallied behind Sikander and there have been other public demonstrations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.