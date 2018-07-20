Nassau County, New York police July 11 reported the arrest of an elderly Indian American man who allegedly exposed himself in an online chat room to an undercover agent posing as an 11-year-old girl.
According to a police report, Ashok Vora, 70, a professor at Baruch University’s Bert W. Wasserman Department of Economics and Finance, went online and contacted the undercover agent, believing she was a minor. Vora then allegedly engaged the agent in a sexual conversation, and used his computer’s web camera to expose himself to the agent.
Vora, who used the moniker KevinNY online, was arrested July 10 evening at his home in Manhasset, New York, and charged with disseminating indecent material to a minor. He was arraigned the following day.
A public information officer with the Nassau County Police could not immediately respond to how Vora pleaded, and if he has been released on bail. Police also did not say what led them to Vora, and whether this was a continued pattern of behavior.
The elderly man does not appear in a search on New York state’s inmate locator. Calls made to his office phone line were not returned by press time July 19.
Nassau County Special Victims Unit conducted the sting operation in conjunction with U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations. The investigation was part of a larger undercover operation to combat child exploitation, according to Nassau County Police.
Baruch University released a statement July 11 saying that it “became aware yesterday of the arrest and arraignment of Dr. Ashok Vora, a professor in the Department of Economics and Finance.”
“The college takes these charges very seriously, and we will fully cooperate with law enforcement authorities in their investigation,” said the university in the press statement.
According to his online bio, Vora received his bachelor’s degree in mathematics and physics in 1967 from the University of Bombay. He then received his MBA in finance from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. Vora received his Ph.D. in 1997 from the School of Management at Northwestern University.
Vora has lived in Manhasset since 1990. He is married and has two children. He was active in the community and held positions as treasurer for the MSAA and was a former chairman of Boy Scout Troop 97, according to the Manhasset Press.
