A three-member delegation from the Boston Center of Excellence for Health and Human Development, comprising of Indian Americans Kanchan Banerjee, Dr. Bal Ram Singh and Dr. Darshan Mehta, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi Aug. 4 at his residence in New Delhi, which meeting was also attended by Gautam Sharma of the Center for Integrative Medicine, AIIMS, New Delhi, as the prime minister’s adviser.
Based in Boston, Mass., and launched in 2017, BoCE aims to fulfill Swami Vivekananda’s dream that there is innovative and substantive research on the Vedic Sciences through cross-disciplinary dialogues and collaborations between academics, practitioners, and policy-makers. These initiatives aim to cultivate the full potential of the traditional knowledge systems, such as Yoga and Ayurveda, to advance progress in integrative medicine through original research and creative applications in human health, said a press release.
Members of the delegation shared their encouraging experiences of the center’s activities over the past three years. These included three international conferences on the Role of Yoga and Ayurveda, at the Harvard Medical School Conference Center, which attracted participation from over 100 experts throughout the world.
The center has created partnerships with over 20 academic bodies, organizations, and institutes from around the world, including those based at Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School, S-VYASA (Bangalore), Jawaharlal Nehru University (New Delhi), among others.
Modi was very engaged with the members about these ideas, and expressed his interest in these initiatives. He agreed with the vision and mission of BoCE, and expressed his continued support for BoCE efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.