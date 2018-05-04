Boston, Mass.-based Boston Study Group, an organization dedicated to working towards a just and equitable society, April 30 announced it is sponsoring a bust of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.
This is the second time the group has sponsored a bust of Ambedkar, also doing so in 2017 at Brandeis University.
Ambedkar’s 40-pound, 2-foot high brass bust was made in Nagpur, India, and recently shipped to the U.S. where it will be unveiled at a ceremony May 5 at the Students Union Ballroom and graced by the university’s Indian American chancellor, Kumble Subbaswamy, BSG said in a news release.
Academics Sangeeta Kamat and Amilcar Shabazz, and members of the Ambedkarite community from across North America and Asia are also expected to attend the event.
The ceremony unveiling the bust coincides with the UMass Amherst-organized international conference on “Caste and Race: Reconfiguring Solidarities: Unfinished Legacy of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.”
The conference will feature plenaries and panels with attendees such as novelists Isabel Wilkerson and Sujatha Gidla; academics such as Gopal Guru, Meena Dhanda, Shailaja Paik, Suraj Yengde and Toussaint Losier; and activists and writers such as Karlene Griffiths Sekou and Anand Teltumbde, the group said.
At the conference, BSG will be organizing two panels, including “Activism in the Diaspora” and “Dalit Cultures of Resistance.”
BSG is also sponsoring the travel and participation of four research scholars from underprivileged backgrounds in India. Their research papers have been selected for presentation at the conference, the release said.
Additionally, the group May 5 is organizing a dinner event for conference-goers followed by a cultural evening, Utsav, which will feature a variety of performances.
The evening’s program will also include an event recognizing the contributions of various individuals towards the Ambedkarite cause, the group said.
UMass Amherst professors Sangeeta Kamat and Amilcar Shabazz, Gary Tartakov of Iowa State University, Vinaya Khobragade of the Global Empowerment Network and Rajkumar Kamble of the Ambedkar International Mission will be felicitated as part of the event.
