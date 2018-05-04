File photo of President Ram Nath Kovind garlanding a statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on his 127th birth anniversary, at his memorial in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, on April 14, 2018. The unveiling of a bust of Ambedkar at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, Mass., will be held May 5, graced by the university’s Indian American chancellor, Kumble Subbaswamy. (IANS/RB photo)