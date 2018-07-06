An Indian American single mother, who has been fighting for the life of her brain-dead teenage son, received new hope after doctors in Guatemala performed a tracheotomy and gastrostomy June 26 in a desperate attempt to keep the boy alive.
On April 14, Rumpa Banerjee’s home in Bordentown, New Jersey, went ablaze. Her son Arveen, who is 14 and autistic, ran into the house instead of running out of it. The teenager suffered significant smoke inhalation and brain injuries. He was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he was declared brain-dead several days later.
CHOP then said that Arveen, who was on a ventilator, should be removed from life support.
Banerjee has been on a protracted battle with CHOP to keep her boy on life support, and to move him to another hospital which could provide surgeries critical to keeping her son alive. CHOP told Banerjee they would allow her to move the boy only if another hospital agreed to accept him. Chakrabarti lives in New Jersey; state law there declares that a person is still alive if his organs are functioning.
But no hospital in New Jersey would take Arveen. Finally, after much media attention to the case, a hospital in Guatemala agreed to help the boy.
Banerjee was then caught in a maelstrom with CHOP, which argued over which ambulance would take Arveen to the airport. Finally, Arveen reached Guatemala, where the surgeries were successfully performed, according to Banerjee.
“Areen went through the surgeries successfully (thanks to God and you all) on 26th June 2018 and is recovering well and waiting on his journey back to US,” wrote Banerjee on a gofundme page, which is raising money for the expensive air ambulance fee, approximately $100,000. Arveen’s surgeries in Guatemala are not supported by his insurance plan.
“These surgeries will help Areen to have a better chance of getting long term care from hospitals/rehabs in the U.S. These are the surgeries CHOP refused to provide,” wrote Banerjee.
I know my son is alive and will come back to me, he just needs some time to recover from the trauma,” she said.
The gofundme page has raised more than $5,000 of a $50,000 goal. The page can be viewed here.
(0) comments
