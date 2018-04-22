An Indian American 18-year-old from Gainseville, Georgia, Dhruv Gaur, won the $100,000 “Jeopardy!” college quiz championship April 20. earning a berth in the next edition of the “Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions.”
The first-year student at Brown University emerged the champion at the conclusion of the two-day final round of the college edition of America's most popular quiz show televised nationwide.
He faced another Indian American, Rishab Jain, in the semi-final round April 18 before reaching the finals.
Gaur had scored a perfect score of 1,600 in the nationwide SAT college entrance exam.
About his plans for the winnings, a “Jeopardy!” news release quoted him as saying, "I'm just going to save it until I need it for grad school or to pursue an opportunity I might really want in the future."
"My little brother is really interested in investing, so I'll give him some so he can give the stock market a go," he added.
“Nobody can really walk into a competition like this with 14 other incredibly talented and brilliant students and immediately expect to win it all; I know I certainly didn’t,” Gaur, who is studying public health and economics at Brown, said after his win. “The idea of winning the whole tournament didn’t even cross my mind until somewhere during the first game of the finals. I was really just trying to take it one step at a time.”
Gaur said that the personal relationships he forged during the competition were the highlight of his participation in the “Jeopardy!” competition. “I really loved spending time with the other contestants, it was probably the best part of this entire experience,” he said.
Another Indian American, Viraj Mehta, had come in third in the 2017 edition. Vinita Kailasanath is the only other Indian American who won the college championship, which was in 2001.
In the teen championships for high-school students, Sharath Narayan won the $100,000 prize in 2016.
Two other Indian Americans had earlier won the teen championship.
(With IANS reports)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.