Bryant University March 23 announced that its College of Business dean Madan Annavarjula has been honored with the 2018 International Trade Educator of the Year Award from the North American Small Business International Trade Educators.
Annavarjula was recognized during NASBITE's 31st annual conference in Baltimore, Md.
NASBITE International is a leading U.S. organization supporting practice, education, and training in the field of global business. With this award, the organization honors the contributions of individuals who are expanding and improving the practice of global business, according to a university news release.
“I am honored to receive this recognition on behalf of our International Business faculty,” Annavarjula said in a statement. “Since 2006, Bryant has been delivering cutting-edge, highly-ranked, and sought-after International Business education because of the excellent faculty who have worked tirelessly to help the program and our students achieve success,” he said.
University provost and chief academic officer Glenn Sulmasy praised the Indian American business school dean as a “passionate educator dedicated to the advancement and promotion of international business in higher education,” while adding that the award was well-deserved.
“Madan and Bryant’s world-class faculty have done an outstanding job preparing our students for success in an increasingly interdependent global economy. My congratulations to all,” Sulmasy said.
Madan Annavarjula came to Bryant University in 2006 and established the Bachelor of Science in International Business Program, which is ranked among the tops in the country by USA Today/College Factual, the university said.
He was promoted to associate dean of the College of Business in 2013 (see India-West article here) and became dean in 2016.
Before coming to Bryant, Annavarjula was an assistant professor at Northern Illinois University and assistant professor at Sacred Heart University. He received his doctorate in international business from Temple University’s Fox School of Business, his M.B.A. in marketing management from India’s Karnatak University and his bachelor of science from India’s Gulbarga University.
