Mehaa Amirthalingam (left) of Sugar Land, Texas, was one of the Indian American finalists named by Discovery Education and 3M in the 2018 Discovery Education 3M Young Scientist Challenge. The others are (l-r): Sriram Bhimaraju of Cupertino, Calif., who developed an app that improves an archer’s accuracy; Rishab Jain of Portland, Ore., created a method that uses artificial intelligence to help accurately locate the pancreas during MRI radiotherapy; Cameron Sharma of Virginia was named a finalist for creating a computer model that calculates the seasonal flu vaccine using artificial intelligence; and Georgia’s Krish Wadhwani is working towards hopefully finding a potential cure to Huntington’s Disease. (youngscientistlab.com photos)