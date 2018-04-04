LONG BEACH, Calif. – More than 250 people gathered at California State University's Yadunandan Center for India Studies here March 20 for the 16th annual Solanki Lecture given by Amitav Acharya.
Acharya is the distinguished professor of international relations and the UNESCO chair in transnational challenges and governance at the School of International Service at American University.
As part of his lecture, the Indian American professor pointed out that unlike the many well-funded centers focused on China and Japan, California State University-Long Beach boasts of one of the few centers focused on the culture and history of South Asia and that the Solanki Lecture is one of the only endowed lectures about South Asia given each year in the United States, according to a news release.
The professor went on to discuss a wide-ranging and engaging presentation about the Bandung Conference, the first meeting of Asian leaders in Asia in the postcolonial era.
He discussed the complex history and legacies of Bandung in shaping the region, and the relationship between India and China especially, the news release noted.
Additionally, Acharya engaged his audience by sharing images of some of his ground-breaking archival work about the conference.
The lecture was followed by a question and answer period in which he described the choices he made and why it was so important not just to attend to the larger historical forces that created Bandung, but also the personalities that defined it, a generation of leaders forged through the anti-colonial struggles of the previous decades, it said.
The Yadunandan Center for India Studies, established in 2005 with a generous donation from the Uka and Nalini Solanki Foundation, champions the impartial study of India’s cultures, peoples and history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.