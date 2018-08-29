NORWALK, Calif. – The California chapter of Real Autism Difference, or RAD, a nonprofit organization founded in Nevada with fervor and intensity by a young Indian American woman, Radhika Shah, was launched Aug. 25 at the Sanatan Community Center here.
The program started with the national anthems of the U.S. and India, followed by a lamp-lighting ceremony and welcome by Dr. Jayendra Shah and Usha Shah, who appreciated the guests who had come to encourage their granddaughter in her endeavor. A slide show showcased the commendable work RAD has done over the last few months. The nonprofit has partnered with many organizations and people in the community in providing additional resources, educating people, and organizing interactive and game programs to make a positive change in the lives of children with Autism Spectrum Disorder, ‘ASD’.
Shah in her address to the audience, explained how difficult it had been for her own family to search for resources when, in 2008, her younger brother, Amar, was diagnosed with severe autism disorder. It was a challenge for him and the whole family, and so, on her 16th birthday, she launched her organization.
Children with autism require special care who would greatly benefit from more social interaction. The lives of family members can be significantly improved by offering directories of available resources. The goals of RAD include a centralized place that has or directs people to the right resources, building a community of affected families that can work together and share knowledge. It assists in providing volunteers, and expands existing services like residential summer camps, affordable day camp care for school holidays, all in a safe, open and understanding environment with qualified caregivers, group activities, as well as an added facility to provide counseling, education and a library.
The straightforwardness and sincerity in her speech proved her passion for the work and vision. Shah told India-West that she is grateful to the community because it is their response and help that makes it easy for her to do what she is doing.
Councilman Ali Sajjad Taj offered words of encouragement in his speech at the event. IASH vice president Jag Purohit and other committee members presented Shah with a shawl on the occasion.
Among the other speakers were doctors, a psychologist, speech therapist, and parents who experienced this journey, as well as some well-wishers who appreciated the fact that a junior at Green Valley High School in Henderson, Nevada, has materialized her vision and her concern into such an organization, which extends benefits to not only her brother but others as well. The knowledge and information she presented was certainly valuable to the audience.
At the evening program, Bahar Khan sang melodious old songs to entertain and Guru Yogi Ramesh, more popular as ‘the laughing yogi’, made everyone laugh and loosen up their tensed muscles. Dr. Jay Shah thanked the volunteers, speakers, caterer and their friends who had come forward to help with the event. For more information on RAD and to get involved, visit www.radlv.org.
