The California Supreme Court Aug. 15 rejected Indian American entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal’s request for an appeal, but the billionaire tech mogul, convicted in 2016 of domestic violence, is unlikely to head to jail anytime soon.
The case has now been returned to the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals, which previously upheld a one-year sentence for the tech wunderkind. The appeals court must now return the case to San Francisco, Calif., Superior Court Judge Tracie Brown.
In 2016, Brown sentenced Chahal to a year in jail for abusing a woman while he was on parole for severely beating another woman, his former girlfriend (see India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2icGuOo). After she receives the case, the Superior Court judge will set a date on which Chahal can be immediately remanded into custody or establish a date by which he can turn himself in.
“It’s time for Mr. Chahal to return to San Francisco to face the consequences of his actions,” Max Szabo, a spokesman for the San Francisco District Attorney’s office, told India-West.
Chahal could still appeal his case to the U.S. Supreme Court if there is a constitutional issue at question, noted Szabo.
Indian American entrepreneur Shamik Mehta, co-chair of the Board of Trustees for Maitri, an anti-domestic violence organization, told India-West: "It is really encouraging to see the legal system upholding justice for victims."
"Wealth and power should not entitle people to think they are above the law," said Mehta, who has been associated with Maitri for 27 years and has served on the organization's board for 14 years.
Chahal was first arrested in 2013 in his San Francisco penthouse, after his former girlfriend, Juliet Kakish, complained to police that he had hit, kicked and slapped her 117 times over the course of two hours, and attempted to choke her. He was initially charged with 47 counts of felony battery, but entered into a deal with prosecutors, in which he was sentenced to three years’ probation.
While on probation, Chahal abused another woman for which he received a sentence of one year in county jail. Two years later, Chahal is still free on $250,000 bail as his case wends its way through the court system.
Chahal’s attorney Cliff Gardner was not available for comment. By press time Aug. 16, Chahal had not responded to a text left by India-West on his cell phone.
San Diego, Calif., attorney Alan Yockelson, who is serving as co-counsel for Chahal’s appeal, told India-West that attorneys and the accused are currently determining whether to file an appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court. “We will be making that decision shortly,” he said.
Several constitutional issues were violated during initial court proceedings, including Chahal not being able to confront his accuser in court, said Yockelson. The accuser, known only as “Miss B” in court documents, currently lives in South Korea; she told police that Chahal had kicked her multiple times and threatened to report her allegedly sham marriage. She did not appear for probation revocation hearings in 2016.
Chahal’s previous attorney, James Lassart, noted during the appeals court process that his client’s constitutional rights had been violated because CCTV footage obtained from Chahal’s San Francisco penthouse – which showed him beating and kicking Kasich – was illegally obtained. Brown viewed the footage in court before she sentenced Chahal.
Brown could remand Chahal into custody even if he does file a Supreme Court case, noted Yockelson, adding that would be problematic as the higher court is unlikely to hear or decide Chahal’s case before he finishes his sentence in county jail.
The Supreme Court receives about 7,000 cases per year and hears only about 150.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.