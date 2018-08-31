Meenu Sasser, a veteran Indian American judge, currently the Palm Beach County Circuit Judge in South Florida, who is battling Stage 4 esophageal cancer, remains determined to reform the system.
Sasser, 47, who recently received top marks from attorneys who rated her performance on the bench for a third year in a row, was diagnosed about eight months ago, according to a Palm Beach Post report.
“I had no symptoms whatsoever,” she said in the report, published Aug. 22. “I was just feeling a little down.”
Even her doctors were stunned. Older men, smokers, drinkers and people who are obese are the prime candidates for cancer of the esophagus. Not a young, active woman with no family history of the disease, the report added.
The test results ignited a three-month journey of chemotherapy and painful radiation that culminated in March with a 10-hour operation at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, the publication said.
Ever the over-achiever, the University of Pennsylvania Law School graduate returned to the bench two weeks after doctors, using robots, removed a grapefruit-sized tumor from the tube that delivers food from her mouth to her stomach, it said.
While some may take a battle with cancer and use it to focus primarily on physical health, Sasser, according to the report, is using the diagnosis to focus psychologically as well.
“Why did I get cancer in my 40s?” she queried in the report. “The reason is to use this as a journey to improve the system and make people’s lives better.”
Appointed to the bench in 2009 by Gov. Charlie Crist, Sasser has long been known as an innovative and hard-working jurist. She embraced online technology when most judges were still shuffling paper. She endeared herself to fellow jurists by volunteering to handle hundreds of lawsuits smokers and their families filed against cigarette-makers, the Post reported.
She was dubbed “the rocket” by court watchers for her break-neck speed in dispensing with foreclosure cases in the wake of the housing crisis, it said.
The Post said that Sasser recently learned that she is 100 percent cancer free. She said that the cancer is part of the impetus.
“No one knows how much time we have,” she said.
Many of the changes aren’t difficult or expensive. Many are wonky. But her zealous enthusiasm for reform is infectious, it said.
One of her ways at reforming the judicial system – albeit on a small scale – is by scheduling jury trials from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., a practice she instituted years back.
“Everyone loves it,” she said, adding that she intends to boast about it at an upcoming speaking engagement she has at the Civil Jury Project at New York University School of Law, the report said.
With help from the NYU group, founded by Texas attorney Stephen Susman, she plans to host a luncheon in October for anyone who has served on a civil jury in Palm Beach County in the last six months. Food will be the lure to get the former jurors to talk about their experience and offer suggestions for improvement, the report added.
One of her main passions is helping women and minorities succeed in the legal arena, the Post added.
As the daughter of immigrants, she arrived in the country from India at age 6 unable to speak English. The experience, she said gives her a special connection to those who face barriers, it said.
She wants to encourage big law firms to let young associates — particularly women and minorities — to play a bigger role in litigation, the Post reported.
“We need to be more proactive,” she said.
