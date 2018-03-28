U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced late March 26 that a question about citizenship would be added to the 2020 Census.
The controversial decision immediately sparked fierce backlash from the immigrant community. The states of California and New York have filed separate lawsuits, noting that asking the question will lead to an undercount of immigrant populations in their states.
“The Trump administration is using the Census as a tool to drive a very divisive agenda and to create fear in the immigrant community,” Indian American Vedant Patel, spokesman for the Democratic National Committee, told India-West. “When there’s a question about citizenship, people are less likely to take part, leading to a flawed data set for decisions impacting their community,” he said.
The U.S. Census — mandated by the Constitution — is taken every 10 years and determines the number of seats a district is entitled in Congress. It also determines the amount of dollars jurisdictions are given for federal projects.
Karthick Ramakrishnan, Indian American founder and executive director of AAPI Data, told India-West that adding the question of citizenship to Census data collection will definitely lead to an undercount of minority communities. “It raises the suspicion that the government might use the information for enforcement purposes,” such as deportation, said Ramakrishnan, associate dean of the School of Public Policy at UC Riverside. “This will trigger an anxiety amongst the Indian American community, leading to an underestimate of the Indian community,” he said.
“Community organizations are in a really tough spot,” said Ramakrishnan, noting: “It is vital for our communities to be visible.” He explained that Census findings are used by businesses to determine future investments in a community. Findings are also used by public and private organizations in determining funding for community initiatives. The data is also used to determine language support on voting ballots.
More than half a million Indian Americans residing in the U.S. are undocumented. They are likely to be fearful of filling out Census information which asks whether or not they are a U.S. citizen, said Ramakrishnan, adding that – though he has not seen the new form – the question is likely to be a “yes” or “no,” without an opportunity to decline.
Ramakrishnan told India-West that it was unprecedented for a new question to be added directly on the Census, without testing beforehand.
The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials Educational Fund, and Asian Americans Advancing Justice held a press conference March 27 to discuss Ross’s decision to include a question on citizenship.
“Ross is simply trying to shrink-wrap a respectable label on a bottle filled with Trump’s poisonous partisan agenda,” said Indian American Vanita Gupta, president and CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights. “In fact, existing Census Bureau research already documents the growing reluctance of survey respondents to take part in any Census Bureau surveys – all due to the “climate of fear” created by the Trump Administration’s hostile policies and rhetoric.”
“The civil rights community is speaking with a clear, united voice: this decision is wrong for our communities, our democracy, and our country, and we will fight to overturn it,” stated Gupta.
Ross released a statement late night March 26, noting that a question about citizenship had been included in almost every Census between 1820 and 1950, and that it will be the same question that is asked each year in the American Community Survey.
“Having citizenship data at the Census block level will permit more effective enforcement of the Voting Rights Act. Obtaining complete and accurate information to meet this legitimate government purpose outweighs the limited potential adverse impacts,” said Ross in a press statement.
The Commerce Department must submit its list of questions on the Census form to Congress by March 31. Ross last year proposed a 16 percent decrease – $1.5 billion – in his department’s budget, raising concerns about sufficient funding to support an accurate Census count.
California state Attorney General Xavier Becerra filed a lawsuit March 27 in the U.S. District Court of Northern California. That court has previously allowed injunctions on terminating the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals program, which was rescinded by the Trump administration Sept. 5, 2017. The court has also struck down the administration’s travel bans.
“An accurate population count enables states and localities to identify the need for critical services like disaster relief, infrastructure projects, public health assistance, schools, and police and fire protection,” noted Becerra in a press statement. “The Census constitutes the backbone for planning how and where our communities will invest taxpayer dollars.”
“California simply has too much to lose to allow the Trump Administration to botch this important decennial obligation. What the Trump Administration is requesting is not just alarming, it is an unconstitutional attempt to disrupt an accurate Census count,” stated Becerra.
New York state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said he would lead a multistate lawsuit to block the decision. “This move directly targets states like New York that have large, thriving immigrant populations – threatening billions of dollars in federal funding for New York as well as fair representation in Congress and the Electoral College,” said Schneiderman in a press statement released March 27.
At press time Mar. 27, New Jersey announced it will join other states in the lawsuit, Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced.
