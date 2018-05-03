Center for American Progress president and CEO Neera Tanden has been accused of ‘outing’ a woman who was sexually harassed by another staff member at the non-profit think tank. “I am deeply sorry that anyone has felt unsupported after having the courage to come forward,” the Indian American political leader wrote in an e-mail to staff members, a day after Buzz Feed reported a story about the allegedly sexually abusive culture at the think tank. But at a staff meeting the following day, Tanden named the victim. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)