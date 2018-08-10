Talk about new food product innovation. Three Kansas State University food science graduate students, including Priyamvada Thorakkattu and Karthik Sajith Babu from India, were awarded first place and $8,000 in the National Dairy Council’s annual New Product Competition for Quick-Quark, a new drinkable dairy snack based on the German-style quark cheese.
The students — working in the university’s Food Science Institute — mixed whole milk, cream, milk protein concentrate and sweetened condensed milk, then fermented the ingredients with live cultures to produce a mildly tart quark base with 30 percent daily value of calcium and 10 percent daily value of vitamin D.
In a resealable pouch with a 30-day shelf life, the university notes in a press release, Quick-Quark combines natural dairy ingredients with live cultures, which help aid digestion. Using real fruit, the students developed two different flavors: pina colada and acai blueberry.
Each 150-gram serving of Quick-Quark, according to usdairy.com, provides either 200 or 220 calories, depending on flavor, and is an excellent source of dairy protein (14 grams) and calcium (30 percent daily value).
Quick-Quark is an all-day, any-occasion dairy snack that can easily fit into a purse, tote or lunch bag, highlights usdairy.com, adding that “it’s a great snack for kids, too, since it uses real dairy, is flavored with fruit and has no preservatives.”
According to the National Dairy Council, snack foods are more common now than in the past and have replaced meals in some people’s diets, which is why the 2018 competition challenged students to develop tasty, nourishing and filling on-the-go snacks. Yuda Ou, Thorakkattu and Babu developed their core concept for Quick-Quark with those criteria in mind but also wanted a product that was easy to market, added the press release.
The product isn’t available in stores yet, but the students are looking for the right opportunity to start marketing Quick-Quark.
