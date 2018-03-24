For its neuroscience education and outreach during Brain Awareness Week, Indian American students-led nonprofit Synapse received a proclamation from the city of Cerritos, Calif.
Mayor Pro Tem Mark Pulido, on behalf of Mayor Grace Hu and the members of the Cerritos Council, “hereby proclaim March 12-18, 2018, as Brain Awareness Week in the City of Cerritos and recognize the importance of brain research in the lives of our citizens,” the proclamation, issued March 9, read.
Synapse, an organization dedicated to neuroscience education and outreach led by five Indian American students, led Brain Awareness Week in the city and neighboring communities from March 12 to March 18.
Students from Whitney High School and Cerritos High School displayed their neuroscience exhibit during the week at the Cerritos Library.
The interactive exhibit will explore topics like neurological disorders, psychology, advancements in neuroscience, neuroanatomy and neuroethics.
Brain Awareness Week, founded in 1996 by the Dana Alliance for Brain Initiatives, is a global campaign to increase public awareness of the progress and benefits of brain research.
