The Northern California city of Lodi has agreed to pay more than $2.5 million to an Indian American family of a mentally ill Gulf War veteran killed by police in 2014.
Police at the time responded to the home of Parminder Singh Shergill, a veteran of Operation Desert Storm in the 1990s, when Shergill’s sister-in-law called 911 and said the veteran was attacking his mother.
The 911 caller said Shergill was a paranoid schizophrenic who was “going crazy,” according to an April 23 Sacramento Bee report.
Police, citing their safety was in question when Shergill reportedly charged at them with a knife, unloaded their weapons 14 times, killing the veteran. Shergill's family disputes police accounts of the incident.
His family says he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after participating in Operation Desert Storm in the 1990s, the report said.
Police in 2014 released the 911 transcript and the officers’ transcripts from the incident, as well as a picture of the knife they say Shergill carried.
Then-Lodi Police Chief Mark Helms said at the time the department had released details to answer questions raised in the community about the shooting (see previous India-West report).
Helms said at that time that 17 investigators were assigned to the case, seven of whom work for the police department, and more than 60 interviews have been conducted.
“Quite frankly, some of this information we should've released earlier because there's been so much misinformation out there," Helms said in 2014. “We want to show that we are being serious about this, that we are transparent and we want to maintain trust within the community."
According to police, an officer states over a radio to dispatch that Shergill "has a knife in his right hand" and “he's refusing my commands." The officer then asked dispatch to call Shergill's family and “advise them to barricade the front door."
Police said that according to evidence, Shergill raised an 8-inch knife and came toward the officers while verbally threatening them.
“Officers fired their handguns until Shergill fell to the ground and was no longer a threat to their safety," police said.
Police said that 14 shots were fired during the shooting. Shergill's relatives have said they counted 14 bullet holes in his body and have questioned why police fired that many times.
Mark Merin, a lawyer for Shergill's family, said after the transcripts were released the police chose to release certain aspects about the investigation and not such information including the autopsy and toxicology and forensic reports. Merin said his clients want even more information about the shooting to be made public.
“Otherwise, we just have an incomplete picture. I want to see the full release of the information we've been requesting," said Merin in May 2014, adding that several witnesses say they did not see Shergill holding a knife when he was shot.
Merin also said at the time that Shergill was yelling at his mother, not attacking her.
