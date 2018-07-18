A number of civil rights organizations have stepped up efforts to block a question about citizenship on the 2020 U.S. Census, saying that the query will lead to a massive undercount of minority groups.
Indian American civil rights leader Vanita Gupta, president and CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, stated at a press briefing July 17: “The 2020 Census is one of the most urgent civil rights issues facing our community.”
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross caved to political pressure and added the question to the census form, falsely stating it was necessary in order to be able to enforce the Voting Rights Act, said Gupta, who served in the Justice Department during the Obama administration.
“This move is furthering the Trump administration’s anti-immigrant agenda. It will lead to inaccurate data that the nation will have to live with for the next 10 years,” she said, adding: “This is a morally bankrupt decision.”
Gupta noted that immigrants, people of color, and low-income people were most likely to be negatively impacted by the decision to include the citizenship question. Information from the Census is used to accurately determine political representation, allocation of federal resources for schools, community development, health care funding, and infrastructure projects. The data is also used by businesses to determine where to start up new projects, amongst a myriad of other uses.
The Census is taken every 10 years and aims to count every person residing in the U.S., regardless of immigration status. A question regarding citizenship has not been asked since 1950.
Gupta urged the community to voice their concerns on the censuscounts.org Web site. The proposed rule has been submitted into the Federal Register, and a questions and comments period, which allows the public to respond to the move until Aug. 7, has been opened. The Commerce Department must attempt to address all relevant questions before finalizing the rule.
Congress can also pass measures to have the citizenship question removed from the questionnaire. Seven lawsuits are seeking an injunction to remove the query from the final questionnaire.
In response to a question by India-West, John Yang, president and executive director of Asian Americans Advancing Justice, said: “Given the Trump administration’s continued anti-immigration rhetoric, we already expected an undercount. But the challenge has been magnified multi-fold with the inclusion of the citizenship question.”
“Ross said we have failed to prove that the question will harm the community. But it is the Commerce Department’s responsibility to prove that the question will not harm the community,” said Yang, predicting a massive undercount of Asian Americans; one out of four Asian Americans are new immigrants who will face the Census for the first time in 2020, he said.
Yang and Arturo Vargas, executive director of the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials, predicted that immigrants would fail to respond to the Census questionnaire because of concerns about immigration status. Vargas addressed concerns about the use of Census data, stating that all data submitted is held confidentially by the Census Bureau for 72 years and cannot be used to initiate deportations for undocumented respondents. “The data is only used for statistical purposes,” he said.
Yang stated that legal immigrants also fear exposing their immigration status in an uncertain political environment. Fear is especially prevalent in “mixed households” where some family members may be legal residents or citizens, while others are undocumented, he said.
Vargas noted that the move was politically motivated, to erase the voices of immigrants from political process.
