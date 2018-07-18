Former U.S. Justice Department official Vanita Gupta speaks as New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and Steve Choi, executive director of the New York Immigration Coalition, look on during a press conference to announce a multi-state lawsuit to block the Trump administration from adding a question about citizenship to the 2020 Census form, on April 3 in New York City. “This move is furthering the Trump administration’s anti-immigrant agenda. It will lead to inaccurate data that the nation will have to live with for the next 10 years,” the Indian American activist said. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)