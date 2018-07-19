An Indian American-led research team at Clemson University, based in Clemson, South Carolina, is studying potentially dangerous and deadly social media viral video challenges that are linked to deaths among younger people.
Viral videos have encouraged participants to eat spoonfuls of cinnamon and even commit suicide, according to a July 2 university news release.
The new study will draw from interviews with youths who range in age from 13-to-25 years old and participated in two viral self-harm challenges, including one that involves a series of tasks that ends with suicide.
Researchers, led by industrial engineering assistant professor Kapil Chalil Madathil, will also analyze publicly available data from Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, Twitter and YouTube, according to the university.
The funding for the project is being provided by the National Science Foundation.
It’s the latest attempt to blunt the impact of viral videos that may seem fun to teens but have become a nightmare for parents. Some challenges have encouraged participants to eat laundry detergent, set themselves on fire and stay awake for 48 hours, it said.
While no official count is kept, several deaths around the world have been tied to the challenges, including at least one in South Carolina. Some of the deaths were accidental, while others were suicides, the university noted.
The College of Engineering, Computing and Applied Sciences is not naming the challenges in accordance with safe-messaging guidelines aimed at preventing the challenges from spreading.
“This will be the first empirical study to descriptively and critically analyze the content and potential harm posed by social media challenges, as well as identifying the characteristics that may contribute to their viral spread,” Madathil said in the university report.
The project could lead to more research and ultimately to new ways of preventing suicides, particularly the clusters of suicides that crop up when teens start imitating what they see others doing, the university said.
Social media sites have begun offering help. Searches for self-harm challenges on Twitter, Reddit and YouTube bring up the phone number for The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, the report said.
The same search on Facebook and Instagram results in offers to help and, with a few clicks, the lifeline number, it added.
“There are interventions happening at the local level,” Madathil added in the report. “The efficacy of these interventions has not been studied. So we can develop mathematical models that could identify the efficacy of the interventions and see what their impact is going to be over time. That’s something we’re planning to pursue based upon the initial findings from this pilot study.”
Further interventions could include algorithms that help identify excessively harmful messages and a renewed emphasis on adhering to safe-messaging guidelines, it said.
Madathil said the team decided to begin the project after noticing several instances of self-harm caused from participating in such challenges, according to the university.
In the first phase of the study, the group from Clemson will collaborate with researchers at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham School of Medicine in Kerala, India. They will interview youths who participated in a self-harm challenge to better understand risk factors and why they decided to engage in the challenge, Clemson noted. Researchers are also looking for participants in the United States.
If the challenge participant has committed suicide or is too distraught to be interviewed, researchers plan to interview the person’s family. A critical response protocol will be followed for participants who express significant distress or suicidal ideation, it said.
In the second phase of the study, researchers will analyze 250 posts from the five social media sites. They will look at a range of factors, including the type of message, such as whether it encouraged or discouraged the challenge, the university said.
Researchers will also consider the type of media content, demographics of those posting the message and those referenced in the message. They will also look at how many views, likes and shares posts get, it added.
Also serving as co-principal investigator is Meera Narasimhan, who is special advisor to the University of South Carolina president for health innovations and economic development and professor and chairwoman in the Department of Neuropsychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the USC School of Medicine, Clemson said.
