Lee Francis Cissna, director of U.S. Customs and Immigration Services, testifies before the House Homeland Security Committee's Border and Marine Security subcommittee on Capitol Hill on May 22, 2018 in Washington, DC. USCIS has issued a pair of policy memos stating H-1B workers can be placed in deportation proceedings if their status expires while they are waiting for approval for renewal. “There is a chilling effect…with the release of these immigration memos,” Indian American lawyer Kalpana Peddibhotla told India-West. (Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)