An Indian American researcher and director of the University of Missouri Cancer Nanotechnology Platform is having a cancer drug he discovered undergo clinical trials at Chennai, India-based Dhanvantri Nano Ayushadi.
The clinical human trials on the Ayurvedic cancer drug that is hoped to reduce cancer tumors when used with routine chemotherapy began this month, according to reports.
“We have tested the drug on 10 patients with encouraging results, and the second trial with 30 persons is expected to get over in March 2019, after which we will apply for drug approval from the Ayush ministry. We are hoping to market the drug by next year,” said Deepak Abhaya, managing director of DNA, in a Hindustan Times report.
DNA secured the license from Dr. Kattesh V Katti of the University of Missouri to develop and market the drug. The treatment course typically lasts six months, with patients taking two capsules a day. One course is expected to cost Rs 75,000-80,000, the Times reported.
“Green nanotechnology is chemical free and can treat cancer tumors with no side effects of conventional chemotherapy,” said Katti in the report. “When the medicines were used in cancer patients as combined therapy along with regular chemo, tumor burden reduced by 6 percent to 8 percent, which is a big deal. It has no side effects like nausea or vomiting associated with chemotherapy.”
Oncologists, however, are skeptical, the report said.
“It needs to be established that the medicine doesn’t interfere with normal treatment modalities, be it chemo, radiation, immune or hormone therapy,” said Dr. P.K. Julka, former head of the radiation therapy department at AIIMS, Delhi, in the report.
The drug’s entry into the market depends on government approval.
“New drugs go to (the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization’s) Ayush vertical for review. Only after they are fully satisfied with the data, will they issue an approval,” said Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, secretary, ministry of Ayush, in the report.
Katti's research is focused on unraveling the fundamentals of science as he applies those principles and new concepts in developing new chemical species on macro and nano scales, according to his bio.
In the “nano-domain,” he is interested in exploring biophysical, chemical, magnetic, nuclear and photophysical properties, that are unique to specific nanoparticulates, toward the design and development of sophisticated diagnostic and therapeutic agents, it said.
Targeted nanoparticles, which are created through the intervention of “Katti Peptides,” are being utilized in the detection of diseases at the cellular/sub cellular levels while radiochemical and X ray absorption properties of gold nanoparticles, embedded selectively within tumor cells/sites, are being applied for effective therapy of breast, liver, lung, oral, prostate and pancreatic cancers and various debilitating diseases which include Osteoarthritis and Parkinson’s diseases, according to his website, katteshkatti.com.
Drug discovery approaches are built around a clinical translation motif as Katti strongly believes that discoveries should translate into value added products to ultimately serve humanity across the globe, it said.
Green nanotechnology is at the focal point of Katti's approach to pursuing research in nanotechnology as he strongly believes in the total elimination of toxic chemicals in the production of engineered nanoparticles. Toward this end, phytochemicals occluded within plants, herbs or from various sources from Mother Nature are being used as electron reservoirs in developing 100 percent green processes for the development of nano constructs, and a spectrum of molecular medicine-conjugates, for use in a plethora of medical, agricultural, hygienic and technological applications, it added.
Recently, the U.S. Patent and Trademarks office issued a notice of allowance for using the signature green nanotechnology products under the trade name Nano Ayurvedic Medicine in all the products developed through DNA, Katti said in an email to India-West.
Nano Ayurvedic Medicine is a new medical modality which Katti has invented in his laboratories and formulated through the application of green nanotechnology to develop a range of ayurvedic products as antibiotics and also for the treatment of cancer and other diseases.
