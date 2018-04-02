CNN’s Emmy Award-winning show, “United Shades of America,” hosted by W. Kamau Bell, will feature the first-ever hour-long episode exclusively focusing on the Sikh American community. The episode is scheduled to air May 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.
In the episode, Bell interviews Harpreet Singh, co-founder of the Sikh Coalition, and Sikh Coalition Social Justice Fellow Winty Singh; Yuba City’s Indian American Mayor Preet Didbal; Karandeep Bains, Yuba City farmer and community leader; lawyer and filmmaker Valarie Kaur; Lt. Colonel Kamaljeet Singh Kalsi; actor/designer Waris Ahluwalia; and Harpreet Singh’s son, Dilzafer Singh.
“This will be an exciting and important moment for the Sikh community to come together and celebrate Sikh awareness,” said Satjeet Kaur, executive director of the Sikh Coalition. “We continue to make progress in our efforts to educate the American public and this is another milestone.”
According to a press release, the Sikh Coalition’s media and communications team spent six months supporting the show’s producers with background resource material, fact-checking and B-roll footage. Over the next week, the Sikh Coalition will be announcing “a series of exciting opportunities for the Sikh community to engage and promote the episode to maximize the educational impact,” added the press release.
“‘The United Shades’ episode provides a nuanced portrayal of the Sikh experience in America,” said Harpreet Singh. “It will educate mainstream America about Sikh values and beliefs that have enabled Sikhs to overcome adversity and thrive in this country for over a hundred years.”
