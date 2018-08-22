MILPITAS, Calif. – Numerous speakers with a keen intellect with regard to the college admissions process provided integral information to hundreds of would-be college applicants and their families during India-West’s sixth annual McDonald’s Education Expo and College Fair Aug. 19 at the India Community Center here.
The event, held in collaboration with Insight Education and the ICC, allowed for the more than 800 students and their families – most of them from the Indian American community – to learn strategies that will potentially give them an edge over other applicants in the admissions process.
Among the companies featured at the event, in addition to Insight Education, included gold sponsors Wells Fargo, which provided information regarding financial aid, and Ilumin Education; and silver sponsors UCEazy and College Shortcuts. Additionally, the main hall of the ICC, where the keynote speeches were held, featured a former Stanford University Admissions Office worker and current founder and director of marketing at Advanced Admit Timothy Jaconette.
Purvi Mody of Insight Education, the platinum sponsor of the event, was the expo’s keynote speaker to kick off the day.
Mody’s presentation, titled, “Why Is It So Hard to Get into College from an Indian Perspective,” went into detail of how clustering can play hindrance to a student’s chances at getting into the college of his or her dream.
For example, Mody noted that there is an influx of Indian American and Asian American students in the Bay Area. And with that high number of like-students, there is a commonality among the students’ activities and hobbies, leaving it difficult to stand out in the crowd, she said.
What’s more, Mody noted that those same students are more likely than not chasing after the same majors – computer science, biology, math, entrepreneurship, etc. – which lends to the difficulty in acceptance into a dream institution.
Mody urged the event goers, “Don’t be a stereotype. Be your own person,” and “think outside the activities and college box,” referencing huge opportunities at lesser sought-out schools like the University of Wisconsin for its computer science department and the University of Pittsburgh for its medical program.
Later in the day, Mody and other members of Insight Education provided the guests five case studies of students and how what they did in high school led to their admissions successes and failures.
With Harvard University facing a lawsuit that is alleging it is biased against Asian Americans in the admissions process, Ilumin Education’s John Chen used the information that has come to light from that litigation to talk about the three proven methods to unlocking the Harvard admissions process.
Chen said that the Ivy League school focuses its admissions review on academics, extracurricular activities, personal traits, athletics, letters of recommendation and an overall score.
The university, he said, uses a six-point scale in rating students, adding that if you receive a one or a two on that scale in any category, your chances of getting in skyrocket to about 60 percent.
Chen urged the students to work on getting third party validation for their works, citing that the work alone may not lead to acceptance, but a third party would push it closer to the top of the list.
He said, in summary, to begin early with an academic focus; start small and work up to bigger third-party validations; and make an impact by matching talents with problems.
Jaconette, in another engaging presentation, provided the students and families with inside information of how the admissions process works.
His speech, “Five Proven Strategies to Advance Your Application and Five Pitfalls to Avoid,” was as in-depth as any information a student would receive leading to their pursuit of getting into college.
Ways to advance your name in the admissions process, he said, is to put together a schedule of classes that aligns with intellectual and career interests; show a strong level of commitment by signing up for something and sticking with it; pursue and receive solid letters of recommendation; build on your personal traits; and show a demonstrated interest and fit to the university or college you are applying to.
Pitfalls in the process include, according to Jaconette, the new methods for evaluating applications, with fewer eyes looking over the application and giving it very little time before making a decision; starting too late on essays; focusing on flaws instead of boasting about achievements; summer program traps – not every program is created equal; and failure to find joy in the process.
Jaconette divulged into each of the aforementioned ways to advance or reduce an application.
“Now is the time,” he concluded. “You have an incredible opportunity to create amazing college applications and that will lead you to your future.”
Neha Gupta, founder of College Shortcuts, energized the crowd with her interactive speech. In it, Gupta brought to the stage a mentee of hers, Sumukh, who elaborated on how College Shortcuts and Gupta led to him discovering his “X Factor,” which led him to getting into his dream college, Babson College.
“Without discovering my passion, I don’t think I’d be able to get into my dream school,” Sumukh told the crowd.
Gupta elaborated on how the Texas-based College Shortcuts, which has mentors throughout the country, can take a student and put them in the upper echelon during the admissions process.
“Mentorship takes you from an ordinary student into a super human being,” she said, noting that the kids who can’t see a vision for their future breaks her heart.
She boasts that College Shortcuts can get students into one of their top three college choices without stress or anxiety.
Also speaking at the event in the main hall were Casey Galindo of Wells Fargo, who explained the student loan and financial aid process with the attendees; and Vinnie Gupte, founder of UCEazy, who gave a heartfelt speech about his company and how he can help students that come from Indian American families. Milpitas Mayor Richard Tran and Milpitas Councilman Bob Nunez were among the dignitaries at the event.
While the speakers were shedding light into the admissions process in the main hall, there were also several booths providing personal interaction to the event-goers, as well as SAT and ACT testing, and smaller sessions and counseling in other rooms throughout the community center.
The daylong event was emceed by India-West publisher Ramesh Murarka and also featured a McDonald’s booth with interactive games.
(See photo spread for additional photos from the 6th Annual McDonald’s Education Expo and College Fair.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.