MILPITAS, Calif. – High School students aspiring to matriculate to top higher education institutions such as Ivy League colleges or within the University of California system have a tremendous opportunity to gain an edge in the admissions process at the annual Education Expo Aug. 19 at the India Community Center in Milpitas.
This free, community-service event will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will offer up valuable tips and information to aspiring students. Organized primarily by the weekly newspaper, India-West, in collaboration with McDonald’s and Insight Education, all students from middle school through high school are invited to attend.
Gaining admission to top schools is harder now than ever before. There are so many applicants with top grades and excellent test scores that only a small percentage of the applicants to each college are accepted. This year, Harvard and Stanford accepted only 5 percent of the students who applied. Yale was only slightly better, accepting 6 percent.
Added to the problem of too many applications for the seats available is the fact that the entire college admissions selection process has drastically changed. Good grades, high test scores and great extracurricular activities do not necessarily guarantee admission any more.
Attendees to the expo will gain an understanding of how to simplify the current complicated admissions process and will receive practical strategies and tips from college admissions experts on how to meet the new challenges.
Students will gain insider knowledge on how to make themselves memorable to college admissions officers. Experts in college financing will provide information about scholarships, financial aid, loans and other ways to pay for college expenses.
An added benefit of the expo will be the presence of former Stanford University Admissions Officer Timothy Jaconette. Jaconette, who also founded ‘Advanced Admit’ to work directly with families to guide students applying for college and graduate school, will speak about five proven strategies to advance a student’s application and five pitfalls to avoid.
Jaconette’s insights about college has been referenced by media outlets, including The Wall Street Journal, US News & World Report, MSN Money and Yahoo News, among other publications. He holds certificates in college counseling and college advising from The University of California and Teachers College, Columbia University. He formerly worked as a senior researcher in the Mobile Business Project at the Stanford University Department of Economics and as a marketer for the largest Fortune 500 company. He has also delivered keynote speeches at Apps World and the Global Mobile Internet Conference.
Other speakers at the expo will include Wells Fargo & Company market relations manager for education and financial services Casey Galindo, who will help attendees understand the college financial aid process in five easy steps; Ilumin Education co-founder John Chen, who will speak on “Unlocking Harvard Admissions: 3 Proven Strategies”; Insight Education co-owner and lead counselor Purvi Modi, who will provide information on why it is so hard to get into college today; UCEazy co-founder and chief executive officer Vinnie Gupta, who will explore some special challenges many families face and offer parents advice on how to approach these challenges; and College Shortcuts founder Neha Gupta, who will explain how many students are missing the one thing that matters in the college admissions landscape today and how students can do that one thing.
In addition to having time to personally meet and talk to each of the speakers, students and parents will also meet and be able to ask questions to counselors from C2 Education and Flex College Prep.
Free full-length practice SAT and ACT tests will be offered by Insight Education. Every family will receive a free copy of Neha Gupta’s valuable new book, “College Shortcuts, The Shortcut to Getting Accepted Into Your Dream College.”
As an added incentive to attend the event, not one, not two, but a total of three Dell laptop computers will be raffled off at the expo. Every student attending the event will be registered for a chance to win one of these three laptops. Winners must be present to win.
The India Community Center is located at 525 Los Coches St. in Milpitas. Gold Sponsors of the expo include Wells Fargo Bank and Ilumin Education; Silver Sponsors are UCEazy and College Shortcuts. Platinum Sponsor is Insight Education. To register for the event, please log onto www.indiawest.com/collegefair.
More information can be obtained by calling Dyana Bhandari at (510) 383-1147.(See coverage of last year’s Education Expo in India-West here.)
